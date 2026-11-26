A Yarrawonga man accused of being a “middle man” for a North East drug and gun trafficking operation has entered a guilty plea prior to fronting the Wangaratta County Court next year. The 38-year-old recently appeared at Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court, where he pleaded guilty to multiple charges after an application to have the matter heard in the Magistrates' Court was denied. The accused is charged with significant allegations surrounding gun and drug trafficking within the Wangaratta, Cobram and Yarrawonga areas following an extended covert police investigation. It’s alleged the accused was involved in the sale of multiple firearms and drugs to the undercover operatives between February and April 2025. It’s also alleged he was involved in a shootout at his Yarrawonga home in Warwick Street on 5 March 2025. The man was arrested and remanded in custody on 7 May 2025 and remained there until being granted bail before the Wangaratta court on 29 January this year. Following his release, he spent time at a rehabilitation centre in Shepparton before living in Cobram. He was arrested with four others, including his partner and two Wangaratta men, one of whom remains in jail. A detailed 15-page summary was submitted and read outside of open court earlier this month. Defence counsel William Barker said he was seeking a sentence of time already served in jail due to rehabilitation undertaken by his client, who Mr Barker argues was “simply a middleman” in the operation. Public prosecutor Bruce Nibbs said charges of regular sales of firearms to covert operatives were too serious to be sentenced in the lower court. Magistrate Mark Sabljak said while it seemed the accused had made a “180-degree” change as a man following his stint in rehab, the nature of the offending was too serious to be considered by the magistrates’ court. “Being the middleman, there’s a degree of organisation in that,” he said. The man will appear at Wangaratta County Court on 12 April 2027.