A weekend to get out and enjoy the region

It is shaping up as one of the biggest weekends on the calendar for Wangaratta and surrounds, with something on offer for music lovers, families, foodies and racing enthusiasts alike. The 36th Wangaratta Festival of Jazz and Blues takes centre stage, bringing a world-class line-up of performers to town and attracting visitors from across the country. While many will miss the festival's former free main stage, there is still plenty to enjoy, with performances spread across venues throughout the city and a strong program of free and family-friendly activities. Beyond the festival precinct, the long weekend is packed with opportunities to get out and explore. Markets in Wangaratta and Oxley will showcase local produce, crafts and community spirit. Music lovers can wander between gigs and venues across town, while collectors can hunt for hidden treasures at the record fair. The celebrations continue into next week, with visitors encouraged to spend time in Milawa on Monday enjoying the region's renowned food and wine offerings, accompanied by live music. The weekend's entertainment then rolls on to race day at the Wangaratta Turf Club on Tuesday, providing another chance for the community to come together. However, as we enjoy the long weekend, it is worth remembering that Victoria Police will be conducting a major road safety operation across the Melbourne Cup long weekend. Whether travelling across the region, heading to an event or simply moving around town, take care on the roads. And don't drink and drive, chances are you will be caught, or worse. A little patience, courtesy and awareness can help ensure everyone enjoys a safe and memorable weekend.