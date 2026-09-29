Accused burglar bailed for second time in as many months

A Wangaratta man accused of stealing from multiple rural city homes and sporting clubs has been released from jail for the second time in as many months. The accused appeared at Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court on Monday for a bail application. The court heard he was arrested on Friday 25 September after Wangaratta detectives searched his home and located various items believed to have been stolen from multiple burglaries in the rural city over the past month. It’s alleged on 21 August the man ransacked a Wangaratta home after breaking in through a window and stole a safe containing $15,000 worth of jewellery. In another alleged burglary on 15 September, the man is accused of stealing $30,000 worth of jewellery, cheque books and a Gallipoli war medal from a Wangaratta home. Between 6 September and 14 September, the man is alleged to have broken into the Wangaratta Harness Racing Club on two occasions, first stealing a 90 litre drink cooler used at club events and a JBL speaker. He then allegedly stole a bank card from a caravan, which he allegedly used at a bakery to buy food the following morning. The accused was alleged to have broken into the Little Athletics complex on Appin Street, stealing a trolley, garden tools and keys. The next day it’s alleged an employee of the complex found the cart on Higgins Street and when police arrived, saw the accused towing it on his bike. When questioned by police, the accused allegedly said the cart belonged to his neighbour. Detective Senior Constable Aidan Hogan from Wangaratta Criminal Investigation Unit said police believed the man was an unacceptable risk to be released in the community, repeatedly targeting vulnerable victims including schools, sporting clubs and elderly residents. The court heard the man had a 35-page criminal history related to dishonest offending. In a previous bail application on 6 August for similar alleged offending, the accused told police he had occasional nighttime work at a cleaning business. Det Sen Const Hogan said detectives called the owner of the business, and they were told the accused had not worked for them since April, when he was fired for stealing from a customer. Police believed the accused used his former employment as a cover-up to go out at night and steal. Defence counsel Geoff Clancy said there was insufficient evidence tying his client to the alleged burglaries, only that some of the allegedly stolen items were found at his home. Magistrate Megan Casey said had evidence been stronger, she would have refused bail, but given circumstances regarding his Aboriginality, intellectual disability and work with a bail support program, she granted his release. He was placed on various previous and new bail conditions, which included a curfew and a ban from multiple Wangaratta grounds. He will return to Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court on 26 October for mention.