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Officers to be immortalised nationally as local police pay tribute

<p>NEVER FORGOTTEN: Wangaratta police\\'s Acting Senior Sergeant Brendan Tyrrell, Senior Constable Hayley McDonald and Acting Inspector Nathan Ractliffe paid their respects for National Police Remembrance Day on Tuesday. PHOTOS: Bailey Zimmermann</p>\\n
<p>NEVER FORGOTTEN: Wangaratta police\\'s Acting Senior Sergeant Brendan Tyrrell, Senior Constable Hayley McDonald and Acting Inspector Nathan Ractliffe paid their respects for National Police Remembrance Day on Tuesday. PHOTOS: Bailey Zimmermann</p>\\n

NEVER FORGOTTEN: Wangaratta police's Acting Senior Sergeant Brendan Tyrrell, Senior Constable Hayley McDonald and Acting Inspector Nathan Ractliffe paid their respects for National Police Remembrance Day on Tuesday. PHOTOS: Bailey Zimmermann

A small but solemn service marked National Police Remembrance Day at Wangaratta on Tuesday
Bailey Zimmermann
September 29, 2026 • 06:00

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