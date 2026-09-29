Officers to be immortalised nationally as local police pay tribute

Fallen policemen killed in Porepunkah last year have been added to the National Police Memorial in Canberra, as the local community marked National Police Remembrance Day on Tuesday. Wangaratta police joined a nationwide day of reflection for the Australian police community with a small service outside of its Handley Street police station. The gathering, which included some members of the community, took place under the station’s half mast flags where officers had a moment’s silence, prayed, and laid a wreath to pay their respects to those who had lost their lives since wearing the uniform. Acting Senior Sergeant Brendan Tyrrell of Wangaratta police said it was a respectful morning on a day which is held close by all that have served. “We gather on Police Remembrance Day to remember those we have lost, remember their service, sacrifice, and their place in our policing family,” he said. The station and the local police community have conducted a number of services over the past month, including the one-year anniversary of the deaths in the line of duty of Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson and Senior Constable Vadim de Waart-Hottart and the 20th anniversary of the death of Senior Constable Ann Brimblecombe. Det Led Sen Const Thompson and Sen Const de Waart-Hottart were also honoured in Canberra on Tuesday, with their names to be included on the National Police Remembrance Wall. Deputy Commissioner Bob Hill said their deaths remained deeply felt across the Victoria Police community. "Their sacrifice, and that of the 176 fallen officers before them, will never be forgotten," he said. "This is a noble and honourable profession, and our members and veterans should be very proud of their service as members of Victoria Police.”