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ATM reconfiguration at Commonwealth Bank

<p>RECONFIGURATION: One Commonwealth Bank automatic teller machine remains in Reid Street, while a second is located in the branch\\'s new \\'after-hours lobby\\' which can be accessed via Murphy Street.</p>\\n
<p>RECONFIGURATION: One Commonwealth Bank automatic teller machine remains in Reid Street, while a second is located in the branch\\'s new \\'after-hours lobby\\' which can be accessed via Murphy Street.</p>\\n

RECONFIGURATION: One Commonwealth Bank automatic teller machine remains in Reid Street, while a second is located in the branch's new 'after-hours lobby' which can be accessed via Murphy Street.

Changes to CBA's ATM facilities in Wangaratta.
Wangaratta Chronicle
September 29, 2026 • 06:00

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ATM reconfiguration at Commonwealth Bank

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