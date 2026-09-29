ATM reconfiguration at Commonwealth Bank

A recent investment of almost $600,000 at Wangaratta's Commonwealth Bank (CBA) branch, which included an upgrade to automatic teller machine facilities, has reconfigured the bank's ATM layout. While one machine remains accessible externally on Reid Street, the bank's second ATM is part of a new 'after-hours lobby' on Murphy Street, which can be accessed by customers both during and beyond branch opening hours. Located at the Murphy Street entrance to the branch, the after-hours lobby is designed to expand customers' access to cash and coin deposit services beyond the branch's opening hours, and to provide a more protected environment for ATM services. The new ATM located in the lobby enables customers to make coin and cheque deposits, as well as cash withdrawals and note deposits. Customers can access the lobby directly from Murphy Street and use its ATM and coin deposit services both during and outside branch opening hours, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Reid Street ATM offers cash withdrawals and deposits. According to a CBA spokesperson, "cash remains important to many Australians, and we're committed to ensuring customers can access cash and banking services when they need it". "We upgraded the branch's ATM facilities and created a new after-hours lobby on Murphy Street, providing customers with access to cash and coin deposit services outside branch opening hours," the spokesperson said. "Following the upgrade, customers have access to two ATM machines at the branch - one accessible externally on Reid Street, and another one via the after-hours lobby. "CommBank continues to maintain Australia's largest branch network and largest bank-owned ATM network, with over 1700 ATMs nationally, and we remain committed to providing access to cash and banking services in regional communities."