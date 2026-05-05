There were plenty of prying eyes as a section of one of Wangaratta's busiest streets was closed to traffic on Monday to allow a new pedestrian bridge to be put in place.

Rowan Street between Green and Baker streets was eerily quiet and empty for much of the day, except for the noise from a massive crane removing the old 2.5 metre wide structure and installing the new three-metre wide concrete bridge spanning 17.40 metres.

The project was fully funded by the Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC), with council having awarded the construction contract to Heuron Screenline Pty Ltd, which built the structure off-site and transported it via a large semi-trailer.

The new pedestrian bridge is to re-open to the public on Wednesday, 13 May, as contractors are still conducting minor works.

Council director of community and infrastructure, Marcus Goonan, said the wider bridge will provide a clear benefit for the community.

“The bridge is used daily by people walking and riding, and the extra width will make it safer and easier for everyone, including those using mobility aids and parents with prams, to move through the space,” he said.

The bridge has been designed to meet current Australian standards and will deliver a safer and more comfortable connection through the underpass.