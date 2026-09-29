Aerial survey targets game duck population, bird flu spread

An aerial and ground survey of game duck populations across Victoria next month will not only help inform potential bag limits for next year's duck season, but also look for any spread of avian influenza. The Game Management Authority (GMA) will conduct its annual Victorian game duck abundance survey from Monday 5 October to Thursday 22 October. The survey will be conducted by wildlife biologists who will record the presence, species and number of game ducks at more than 860 waterbodies across Victoria, including wetlands, farm dams, sewerage treatment plants, streams and rivers in the North East, and other regional areas. Most sites will be surveyed by helicopter, but ground counts will be used where the helicopter is unable to operate. Satellite imaging will be used to determine how much water is in game duck habitats in Victoria, which, together with the survey data, will be used to estimate the total abundance of each game duck species in the state. GMA research principal, Dr Jason Flesch, said the abundance estimate is a key input to support Adaptive Harvest Management for setting sustainable duck hunting arrangements each year. Dr Flesch said regularly collecting data is critical to understanding what drives the abundance and productivity of game duck populations. “Results from this survey will help to accurately estimate total game duck abundance, based on the environmental conditions at the time,” he said. “This research is the most comprehensive survey of game ducks undertaken in Victoria. "It benefits wildlife conservation by increasing our understanding of the ecology of Victoria’s game duck populations and the health of their habitats.” Dr Flesch said the survey will also provide an important surveillance tool to assist in detecting the spread of avian influenza. "Detections of any mass mortality of waterbirds or other birds will be reported to the appropriate authorities," he said. The flight schedule for the survey may change from day to day or be extended depending on weather conditions or other factors. Residents in surveyed areas may see a helicopter flying at low levels for a short time and for no longer than is necessary. GMA said disturbance to livestock will be minimised or avoided, with the safety of people and livestock is a priority. The results of the survey will be published on the GMA website in 2027. For more information, including a generalised map of the proposed flight path, visit: gma.vic.gov.au/research/duck-research