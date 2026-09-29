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Aerial survey targets game duck population, bird flu spread

<p>COUNT IS ON: Victoria\\'s game duck population, including species such as these black ducks, will be target of a statewide aerial survey next month.</p>\\n
<p>COUNT IS ON: Victoria\\'s game duck population, including species such as these black ducks, will be target of a statewide aerial survey next month.</p>\\n

COUNT IS ON: Victoria's game duck population, including species such as these black ducks, will be target of a statewide aerial survey next month.

Survey across Victoria will help inform potential bag limits for duck season
Wangaratta Chronicle
September 29, 2026 • 02:00

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