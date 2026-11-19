Monsignor Chris Manongas led 30 people through a service to celebrate All Souls Day at the Whitfield Cemetery on Monday 2 November. It was overcast and chilly but that didn’t deter the participants from enjoying the morning, gathered at the rotunda with the beautiful views of the hills up and down the valley. After the service, morning tea was enjoyed by all and friendships renewed. The cemetery was looking its best, with projects been completed to meet the demands of the future. True to form as people began to disperse, the heavens released some moisture – but it had waited until the service and morning tea had concluded. Planning and ideas are already under way for next year, as it was voted a lovely success.