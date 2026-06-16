Police are reminding visitors to Victoria’s key snowfields to check their safety gear and carry wheel chains, following dozens of alpine search-and-rescue operations last year.

Victoria Police will be highly visible on the roads and areas in and around Victoria’s Alpine region, including Mount Baw Baw, Mount Buller, Falls Creek, Mount Hotham and Mount Stirling.

Following a bumper snow season last year – an almost a 50 per cent increase on the year prior at Mount Hotham alone – Victoria Police is urging visitors to plan ahead.

Police responded to 26 search and recovery incidents in the 2025 season at Mt Buller, Mt Hotham and Falls Creek.

They included an 11-year-old boy who became lost while snowboarding near Mount Stirling, two men who became disorientated during heavy fog and snow showers on the Bon Accord track, veered off course and slipped onto steep terrain and several occupants from six vehicles who were rescued by snowmobile after becoming stranded near Blue Rad Track following heaving snowfall,

Another incident involved two hikers who were lost on Back Country Walking Track heading to Craigs Hut.

The pair managed to make their way back safely, due to them being prepared with a map, headlamps, food and water.

Superintendent Brett Kahan said the Alpine region can be as equally dangerous as it is beautiful if you are not well prepared.

“The rescues we had to conduct last year were for people who usually go outside of their capabilities, often overestimate their abilities and often go alone.”

“Going alone is fraught with danger… whiteouts can appear suddenly and quickly disorientate even the most skilled of snow-goers.

“If you haven’t got a personal beacon on you, buy one en-route, they can save your life.”

Local police will be well supported by dedicated alpine officers, Highway Patrol and the Heavy Vehicle Unit.

They will conduct highly visible proactive patrols and enforcement each and every day at Mount Buller, Mount Hotham, and Falls Creek for the duration of the season.

The 2025 snow season saw more than 4000 vehicles turned around for failing to carry legally required wheel chains.

Failing to carry chains may result in a $407 fine, while failing to fit them when required results in a $1018 penalty.

Supt Kahan said he is always staggered by the amount of people who get turned away or penalised for not carrying chains, despite ongoing messaging.

“As soon as the road gets icy or as soon as the road gets snow on it, basically you’re just going to slide off the road,” he said.

“It’s not worth the risk.

“Don’t go cheap on chains, those that carry cheap chains may as well carry no chains at all.”

Seasonal road closures were brought forward to the beginning of the snow season due to the severe winter weather.