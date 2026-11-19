Television experts Hilary Kay and Paul Atterbury are bringing their acclaimed live stage show, 'Treasures and Tales From The Roadshow', down under for an exclusive national tour celebrating the BBC's iconic Roadshow, stopping in at Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Saturday 27 February. Hilary, the programme's longest-serving specialist, marks 48 years on the show, while Paul has been a beloved mainstay for 36 years. This unique behind-the-scenes event offers audiences an engaging, witty, and affectionate insight into the making of the global television phenomenon. To mark the monumental milestone of the series celebrating its 50th year on television, Hilary and Paul are ready to share the true stories, remarkable encounters, and hidden complexities of life on the filming circuit. The tour holds special significance for local fans, as the iconic series has been a beloved staple of Australian broadcasting history, airing continuously on ABC TV for over three decades in its celebrated late-afternoon timeslot. Michael Aspel (Host 2000–2008) said it’s a history programme and a game show and a detective story. "It’s beautiful to look at, the camera work is wonderful, it’s exciting and terribly interesting. It’s got the lot and works on so many levels," he said. Reflecting on why millions of viewers still tune in after all these years, Hilary Kay explained how the show blends compelling human interest with the ultimate thrill of a jackpot treasure hunt. “It’s got everything," she said. "All of human life is here; it’s a window into intimate, personal revelations inspired by an object and our shared enthusiasm for it. "The secret is we share a conversation with a level of intimacy you don’t often find on TV. "They feel like they’re talking to a friend.” Paul Atterbury is equally thrilled to be returning to local shores to connect with fans. “I am absolutely looking forward to coming back to Australia,” he said. “Australian audiences have always shown such a wonderful passion for history and collectables. "It is an absolute privilege to return and share some of the great joys, hidden secrets, and untold stories behind the Roadshow.” Hilary said the finished programme that reaches the screen is really just the tip of the iceberg. "An immense amount of work, drama, and excitement happens beneath the surface," she said. "Paul and I are looking forward to giving Australian audiences a firsthand look at what lies beneath." Tales From The Roadshow provides a rare insider’s perspective on what it takes to bring the beloved programme to life: "When we arrive at a filming location, the sense of anticipation is tangible," Hilary said. "The experts share the exact same excitement as the general public at the prospect of finding something truly special. "The team examines up to 10,000 items in a single day, searching for the 60 notable objects that will make the final broadcast." Paul and Hilary will present their favourite stories and most memorable experiences from both sides of the television camera. The evening features rare, priceless film clips, including a look at some of the lighter, unbroadcast moments that never made it to air. "We will be sharing some of the team's funniest experiences on the road," Paul said. "We'll also reveal exactly how the production comes together, sharing insights into the filming process and dispelling a few television myths along the way." The show includes opportunities for the audience to test their own knowledge of antiques and collectables. This tour offers Australian television fans and antique enthusiasts an entertaining and informative evening with two of the industry's most knowledgeable figures as they celebrate five decades of global television history and more than 30 years of broadcasting on the ABC. Please note that, objects cannot be valued at this show. Tickets and further information available at https://talesfromtheroadshow.com/.