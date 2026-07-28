An appeal by the owner of an American Staffy to overturn a destruction order of their pet has been rejected in the County Court following a violent dog attack in Wangaratta.

The owner of the dog appealed against the decision in a recent County Court hearing, which saw the destruction order upheld.

The original order was made in the Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court in February 2026, when the court heard an eight-year-old American Staffy jumped a six-foot fence to enter a Magnolia Terrace, Wangaratta property and attacked another dog on 30 November, 2025.

The smaller dog was bitten numerous times suffering puncture wounds and lacerations which required emergency vet surgery.

The court heard the staffy had also caused serious injury to another animal in a separate incident and attacked that animal’s owner.

On 3 December Wangaratta council impounded the staffy.

Two behavioural assessments were filed to the court, which deemed the dog as a risk to public safety.

The court heard the dog’s health and behaviour were rapidly deteriorating while being held in the pound.

As well as upholding the destruction order of the dog, the County Court ruling ordered the dog owner to pay $15,806 in costs, more than $10,000 more than originally imposed in the Magistrates’ Court.

The Rural City of Wangaratta Council reminded pet owners of their responsibilities when owning an animal and of the substantial penalties and legal costs owners face when serious dog attacks occur.

Celeste Brickwell, council manager of economic development, environment and compliance said the outcome highlighted serious consequences when dogs are not adequately contained or restrained.

"This was a significant incident that resulted in serious injuries to another dog,” she said.

“The court's decision reinforces the importance of responsible pet ownership and ensuring dogs are securely contained on private property.

"Simple measures such as maintaining fences and gates, providing secure enclosures and ensuring dogs are appropriately supervised can help prevent attacks and keep the community safe.

"Dog attacks can also occur when pets are being exercised in public spaces.

"Keeping dogs on a leash and under effective control at all times is one of the simplest ways owners can help protect their pets, other animals, and the wider community.”

Residents can find more information about responsible pet ownership and animal management on Rural City of Wangaratta Council's website: www.wangaratta.vic.gov.au/Community/Animals-Local-Laws/Pets-and-Animals

MORE THAN 90 REPORTS OF DOG ATTACKS

During the 2025-26 financial year, the Rural City of Wangaratta Council received 93 reports relating to dog attacks.

Council said officers are aware that dog attacks are often underreported, meaning the actual number of incidents is likely higher.

Of the reported incidents, 15 required formal investigation, including gathering evidence and taking witness statements.

These investigations involved:

• 10 dog-on-dog attacks

• 1 dog-on-livestock attack

• 4 dog-on-person attacks

Council has said where sufficient evidence is available, outcomes may include the surrender of the offending dog, declaration of the dog as menacing or dangerous, the issuing of infringements, or court proceedings.