The Victorian Electoral Commission (VEC) is looking for more than 25,000 people to fill a wide range of roles across Victoria for the state election on Saturday, 28 November.

Roles include working at a voting centre and counting ballots on election day or supporting operations during the entire election period.

‘Working with the VEC is a great way to contribute to your local community, making sure every Victorian can have their say at this state election,’ electoral commissioner Sven Bluemmel said.

‘We have many casual election staff who return each election because they enjoy the fast pace, pay and purpose of the role.

"But you don’t need past experience, we encourage anyone interested to apply.’

Casual election staff receive training, and the experience can help develop skills in administration, customer service and teamwork, while supporting democracy in their community.

Applicants must be 18 years or older, eligible to work in Australia and available on election day, Saturday 28 November.

People who identify as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander, live with a disability or who don’t have secure housing are encouraged to apply.

The VEC is a proudly independent organisation.

During recruitment, applicants will need to declare any political activities they are currently or have previously been involved with.

People interested in working at the election can register their interest at vec.vic.gov.au/workatelections.