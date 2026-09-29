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Appreciating nature's beauty through pastels

<p>DRAWN FROM NATURE: Wodonga artist Cathie Waller brings nature\\u2019s details to life in upcoming exhibition \\u2018Whispers of the Natural World\\u2019 at the Art Gallery on Ovens.</p>\\n
<p>DRAWN FROM NATURE: Wodonga artist Cathie Waller brings nature\\u2019s details to life in upcoming exhibition \\u2018Whispers of the Natural World\\u2019 at the Art Gallery on Ovens.</p>\\n

DRAWN FROM NATURE: Wodonga artist Cathie Waller brings nature’s details to life in upcoming exhibition ‘Whispers of the Natural World’ at the Art Gallery on Ovens.

Wodonga artist Cathie Waller brings nature’s details to life in upcoming exhibition
Jordan Duursma
September 29, 2026 • 11:29
Updated, September 29, 2026 • 11:29

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