Appreciating nature's beauty through pastels

Wodonga artist Cathie Waller explores the quiet beauty of nature and life though realistic studies of native birds, portraits, still life, seascapes and landscape in upcoming exhibition ‘Whispers of the Natural World’. Cathie said her lifelong connection to the Australian bush, deepened by illness and a renewed appreciation for nature, shaped her close observations of eucalypt blossoms, birds and the wider landscape. “My love for the Australian bush has been with me since childhood,” she said. “I would often walk for miles observing every aspect, from the varied colours in grasses and leaves, dead or alive, always hoping to see a new bird, the panoramas from up the hill behind our house and climbing trees to get an even better outlook. “The creek nearby provided opportunities to look for creatures under rocks, some of which we used for bait to catch fish. “Today I have an even greater appreciation for our great landscape. “My adventures these days are slower and calmer... after a lengthy battle with leukaemia I now take nothing for granted. “My observations of the natural world are a part of my whole being. “For the past few years I have been drawn more to Eucalyptus blossoms such as the rhodantha or macrocarpa and my love of birds which has been instilled in me by my mother.” Cathie said her path to art developed without formal training, from childhood drawing and oil painting to a return to creativity after leukaemia led to early retirement, when she found PanPastels suited both her technique and health needs. “As a child I would draw all over essays and other schoolwork, perhaps I was hoping to get an extra mark?” she said. “It wasn’t until my final two years when I discovered that I was actually any good at art. “We had a good art teacher who was very encouraging and gave us the freedom to explore various mediums and our style. “Upon completing school, I spent the rest of my working career in administration and painting with oils was always a hobby. “It wasn’t until I was diagnosed with leukaemia at the age of 55 and subsequently forced into early retirement due to ongoing health issues that within a few years, I pondered on what I could do to fill the void that wasn’t too tasking. “I started out slow, just sketching and was thrilled to see I could still do it. “I then started using soft pastel sticks, but they were always creating dust that was affecting my lungs. “Finally I discovered Pan Pastels and haven’t looked back.” The collection celebrates the beauty found in the natural and human world with the delicate, luminous medium. “Each colour has variations in hues allowing me to pick colours quickly to lay down on pastel paper,” Cathie said. “They are blendable and I can easily make new colours either on a separate piece of paper or directly blend two to three colours at a time using either a sponge or brush. “Pastelmat is my preferred surface as it will take many layers and lay down beautifully on the surface." Cathie said the exhibition’s two large Eucalyptus rhodantha works required meticulous preparation and more than 50 hours each. “I carefully drew each looking at my reference photos, each leaf a shape and once I got one to scale the rest fell into place," she said. “Each sketch took a few hours, then I transferred it to a sheet of Pastelmat taking time to ensure my perspective was correct. “Then I chose my pan pastel colours and added more as I painted. “Each painting took around 50 hours or more to complete. “I also enjoy doing smaller studies which also take many hours to complete due to tiny details. “I use a tiny 1/8” angular brush for fine details, varied brushes throughout and PanPastel sponges for larger areas.” Living close to a central Wodonga park gives Cathie ready access to seasonal changes and birdlife, while the North East’s hills, ranges and Lake Hume provide further inspiration. When she does not work from her own photographs, Cathie collaborates with Australian nature photographers who share her passion for the Australian bush and, with permission, interprets their images through adjustments in colour, light and composition. Cathie said when visitors attend the exhibition she hopes they will see nature through her eyes. “Perhaps it will remind them that beauty is all around us and it is important to pause, use all your senses to experience and appreciate the natural world,” she said. “Not only will visitors experience the beauty of the Australian bush but they will also view a number of portraits that I have completed in the past. “Two are monochromatic and were very challenging." Cathie will be working on a small painting during her exhibition so anyone visiting can see her work first had and can ask any questions. “I enjoy sharing my knowledge with other artists and anyone who cares to listen,” she said. ‘Whispers of the Natural World’ will be on display at the Art Gallery on Ovens from 8-19 October.