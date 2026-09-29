Wangaratta man involved in fatal Glenburn collision

A Wangaratta motorist has escaped serious injury following a fatal bus collision with two cars in Glenburn last Thursday afternoon. A Victoria Police spokesperson said a coach carrying 18 passengers was involved in a collision with two cars on the Melba Highway, near Two Hills Road about 2:40pm. The driver of a white Toyota Yaris, a 52-year-old Ringwood East woman, died at the scene and her passenger, and a 16-year-old Maroondah girl, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the other car, a 27-year-old Wangaratta man, was not injured. Several passengers of the bus sustained injuries including a 17-year-old Mansfield boy who was airlifted to hospital with life threatening injuries. A 16-year-old from Manningham and a 50-year old Windsor man were taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the bus, a 76-year-old Eltham man, was not injured. The police spokesperson said no one has been arrested or charged over the incident and Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives continue to investigate. Anyone who witnessed the collision, has CCTV/dashcam footage or anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit an online confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.