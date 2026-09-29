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Wangaratta man involved in fatal Glenburn collision

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The 27-year-old was not injured in the serious coach collision last Thursday afternoon
Bailey Zimmermann
September 29, 2026 • 11:20
Updated, September 29, 2026 • 11:22

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