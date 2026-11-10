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Art, awards and a lifetime of dedication mark society’s 55th exhibition

<p>POPULAR: Robyn White\\'s soft pastel \\'Pups in a Pup\\' won the \\'Most Popular Painting Award\\'.</p>\\n
<p>POPULAR: Robyn White\\'s soft pastel \\'Pups in a Pup\\' won the \\'Most Popular Painting Award\\'.</p>\\n

POPULAR: Robyn White's soft pastel 'Pups in a Pup' won the 'Most Popular Painting Award'.

The exhibition showcased a diverse collection of artworks by local and regional artists.
Wangaratta Chronicle
November 10, 2026 • 01:00

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