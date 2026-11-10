Art, awards and a lifetime of dedication mark society’s 55th exhibition

The Wangaratta Artists Society (WAS) has celebrated the conclusion of its 55th Annual Art Exhibition, with award-winning artworks, successful sales and recognition of one member’s extraordinary 52 years of service. Held at The Studio, 1a Tone Road, Wangaratta, the exhibition opened on Wednesday 28 October and concluded on Tuesday 3 November, showcasing a diverse collection of artworks by local and regional artists. Rural City of Wangaratta councillors David Fuller and Alison Winters attended the official opening alongside society members, artists, families and supporters. Acrylic artist Melanie Jamieson received the Brushes Award for her vibrant floral painting 'Spring Time Poppies'. The award, sponsored by Carlisle Art, was announced by Cr Winters at the official opening. Another of Melanie’s colourful floral paintings was the first artwork sold during the exhibition, with society secretary Robyn White celebrating the occasion by placing the first red sold sticker. Spring Time Poppies was also sold on the exhibition’s final day. The Most Popular Painting Award, generously sponsored by society life member Peter Adams with a $100 prize, was won by Robyn White for her soft pastel 'Pups in a Pup'. The whimsical painting, featuring two dogs flying a vintage Sopwith Pup aircraft, received 13 votes. Society president Louise Darby-Keith placed second with Barnyard Nursery (10 votes), while Mary Ellis placed third with her oil painting Ovens River, Ovens (nine votes). One of the most significant moments of the opening was the presentation of life membership to Russell Hunt, recognising his remarkable 52-year association with the society. Russell has exhibited in every annual exhibition throughout his membership and contributed extensively as a longstanding committee member. He has built signs, furniture and equipment, assisted with maintenance and helped keep The Studio a welcoming and functional place for artists. His life membership recognises decades of artistic participation and generous voluntary service. The exhibition brought together works in watercolour, acrylic, oil, soft pastel and coloured pencil, while offering artists and visitors an opportunity to connect and celebrate the region’s creative talent. The society thanks Cr Fuller and Cr Winters for attending the opening, Carlisle Art and Peter Adams for their sponsorship, and the participating artists, volunteers, members and visitors who contributed to the exhibition. Established in 1962, the WAS continues to encourage artistic development and community participation through exhibitions, workshops and regular activities at The Studio.