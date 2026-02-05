See a diverse range of artworks created by Wangaratta artist Kristine Beach during her exhibition, A Timeless Journey, being held in the Bainz Gallery at the Wangaratta Library.

Kristine studied art at Wangaratta TAFE during the 1990s at the time David Baines was there (for whom the gallery is named) so considered it an appropriate venue for her first solo exhibition.

After completing her course, she had the honour of being asked to exhibit some of her work in the Albury Art Gallery and was also commissioned by the Wangaratta Art Gallery to complete a photographic exhibition called Hearth and Home.

Kristine completed several documentary works of local festivals, and had fun documenting a hairstylist event and creating fashion postcards, but she said while she's been involved in a number of interesting projects and group exhibitions over the years, it wasn't until recently retiring after a career in health care, that she decided to create her own exhibition, celebrating her artistic journey and development.

"My artistic practice is an act of persistent exploration, moving fluidly across diverse mediums, including oil paintings, watercolours, acrylics, pastels, charcoal, conte crayon, graphite pencil and photography," she said.

"I draw inspiration from a desire to capture the sometimes-fleeting beauty of the multifaceted nature that surrounds us, while using a variety of mediums to articulate a specific feeling or an idea that I might want to convey.

"I offer the viewer a beautiful and emotionally charged space, trusting that they will bring their own perspective to the conversation, and find their own meaning within each image."

A Timeless Journey includes about 30 artworks, created using the many different mediums she loves to experiment with.

"I aim to just have fun with the creative process until it feels right," she said.

"Ultimately my work is a translation of personal observation and feeling, with a small part of me embedded in every creation.

"I started this journey 35 years ago and I’m not done yet - the best is yet to come - as I grow and refine both my skills and my view of the world."

A Timeless Journey opened this week and Kristine thanked John Gehrig Wines and Brown Brothers for their sponsorship of the event.

The exhibition can be seen at the gallery during library opening hours.

*

What's on in brief

Wangaratta Library book sale on Saturday

The Friends of Wangaratta Library are holding a book sale on Saturday, 7 February from 9.30am to 12 noon at Wangaratta Library.

There will be a large range of second-hand adult fiction, non-fiction and children’s books to choose from and all money raised will assist the library in providing programming and events.

*

Echoes of Pink Floyd concert in Wangaratta

Celebrate 60 years of iconic British rock band, Pink Floyd, at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Saturday, 7 February at 8pm.

To honour the milestone, every era of Pink Floyd's illustrious career will be celebrated in grand style in a brand-new concert production by Australia’s own Echoes of Pink Floyd, taking audiences on a journey from the psychedelic sounds of the 1960s to the progressive rock masterpieces and stadium-shaking anthems of their later years.

The show aims to capture the true essence of a Pink Floyd live performance and tickets are available by visiting wpacc.com.au.

*

Kait James: Red Flags at Wangaratta Art Gallery

An exhibition by Wadawurrung artist Kait James, her most ambitious solo exhibition to date, is being held at the Wangaratta Art Gallery in Gallery 1.

Since 2018, James has been carving out a unique visual language based in the reappropriation of racialised products, colloquially identified as ‘Aboriginalia’, embroidering into and on top of these mass-produced, commercial objects ranging from souvenir tea towels and pennant flags to children’s dolls and ceramic figurines, in a practice of subversion.

Combining autobiography, incisive analysis and wry humour, James’ practice reveals a deep reverence for her culture alongside a glimpse into a shared ‘Australian’ First Nations experience.

See Kait James: Red Flags at the Wangaratta Art Gallery until 22 March.

*

Colour of Puddles in Gallery 2 at Wangaratta Art Gallery

An exhibition called Colour of Puddles, featuring new and existing work by artists Boni Cairncross, James Lieutenant, and Kate Vassallo, who have been working together since 2011, is being held at the Wangaratta Art Gallery in Gallery 2.

While their individual practices and media differ, spanning painting, drawing and textiles, the artists share a commitment to conceptually rigorous abstraction and materially sensitive, process-based work, with colour remaining central to each artist’s approach.

Colour of Puddles invites viewers to reflect on how colour is seen, felt, and discussed, akin to the shifting hues of a puddle.

It can be seen at the gallery until 12 April.

*