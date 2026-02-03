Australia's own Echoes of Pink Floyd is marking the diamond anniversary of the iconic British rock band Pink Floyd's inception with a brand-new concert, coming to the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Saturday, 7 February at 8pm.

Pink Floyd left an indelible mark on the world, inspiring generations with their ground-breaking soundscapes and thought-provoking lyrics.

Echoes of Pink Floyd will take audiences on a mesmerizing journey through six decades of Pink Floyd's unparalleled musical legacy, from the psychedelic sounds of the 1960s, to the pioneering progressive rock masterpieces and stadium-shaking anthems of their later years.

Among the many hits audiences can expect to hear are Money, Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Time, Comfortably Numb, Wish You Were Here, Echoes, Dogs and Another Brick in the Wall.

It's a show for fans and for the generations who never had the opportunity to enjoy the full-blown sensory experience of Pink Floyd live, capturing their energy, essence and musical mastery.

Echoes of Pink Floyd are considered Australia’s foremost tribute dedicated to honouring the legendary band's monumental achievements, receiving acclaim since they began in 2009.

The line-up boasts seasoned musicians and ardent Pink Floyd enthusiasts Daniel Hunter (lead guitar), Jason Miller (drums and vocals), Paul Bindig (keyboards), Mark MacNab (rhythm and acoustic guitar), Matt Goodluck (vocals), Will Byrne (bass and vocals), Daniel Modica (keyboard and saxophone) and Bree Gregory, Rossella Fanelli and Montana Sharp (backing vocals).

The concert replicates the sights and sounds of Pink Floyd live with spectacular visuals, offering an immersive experience critics have described as masterful, and a true credit to the original.

Get your tickets now by visiting wpacc.com.au, with the show to start at 8pm.

*

What's on in brief

WPACC to launch 2026 season

THE Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre (WPACC) will hold its 2026 Season Launch in the Alpine MDF Theatre on Wednesday, 4 February from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Following a year of planning and curation, the WPACC team will unveil a vibrant new season featuring a diverse range of performances, from music and drama to comedy, dance, contemporary circus and exceptional Australian storytelling, tailored to suit all ages and interests.

As part of the evening’s celebrations, WPACC will also introduce and formally welcome its new café and catering services operator, Adam Pizzini, who will be providing refreshed hospitality services at the venue from February.

All are invited to join the festivities, with entry free (no RSVP required).

*

Outdoor Ball at Merriwa Park

Bring your friends and family for an unforgettable evening under the stars at Merriwa Park when the Rural City of Wangaratta presents the annual Outdoor Ball on Saturday, 14 February from 6pm to 10pm.

Dance the night away to the salsa music of Fiesta Central, who will bring their Colombian Salsa and Cumbia beats, infused with jazz and tropical styles to the evening.

There will also be local beers, wines and food available for purchase (no BYO alcohol permitted) or bring your own picnic, with entry free, but a premium table in a prime viewing area for up to 10 guests may also be reserved for just $100 by visiting wangaratta.vic.gov.au/Community/Hello-Summer-202526/Outdoor-Ball-2026.

*

Lyster Opera to present new production in Milawa

Lyster Opera is proudly celebrating its tenth anniversary, with a superb new production of Gluck’s timeless masterpiece Orphée et Eurydice, coming to Milawa Hall on Saturday, 21 February at 2pm.

This elegant and emotionally charged opera tells the enduring fable of Orpheus, who descends into the underworld to reclaim his beloved Eurydice.

Along the way, he confronts the terrifying Furies of Hell and the radiant Blessed Spirits of Elysium, in one of opera’s most moving journeys from darkness to light.

Featuring a dazzling cast, stunning sets and costumes and Gluck’s classic, stirring score, tickets are available by visiting lysteropera.com.au or by calling 0410 890 388.

*

Celeste Cari to perform in Steinway on Stage

Local pianist and piano tutor Celeste Cari will open the Steinway on Stage series for 2026 with a recital entitled Sunshine and Moonlight, a program that invites listeners to experience the contrasting qualities of light and dark through music for the piano, at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Wednesday, 25 February at 6pm.

Steinway on Stage is an intimate twilight concert featuring Wangaratta’s magnificent Steinway Grand Piano, with the audience seated around the piano on the stage of the Alpine MDF Theatre.

The first half, Sunshine, celebrates brightness, energy, and warmth through works in radiant major keys, including Scarlatti’s Sonata in E major and Haydn’s Allegro con brio from the Sonata in D major, while the Moonlight half transitions into darker tonalities, with Grieg’s Nocturne, Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata, Debussy’s Clair de Lune, and more.

Tickets are available from the box office or at wpacc.com.au.

*

Mt Buller Sprint returns to Australian Tarmac Rally Calendar

Australian Tarmac Rally (ATR) has brought back the most iconic events on the tarmac rally calendar, the Mt Buller Sprint, set to take place from February 13 to 15.

The event includes the original hill climb format, paying homage to its roots, becoming renowned in the early 2000s when it was run under Mountain Motorsports.

Competitors will tackle the legendary ascent from Mirimbah to the summit of Mount Buller, with multiple runs across the weekend promising an exhilarating first round to the Australian Tarmac Rally Championship.

Entry applications are strictly limited to just 80 full competition vehicles, ensuring an elite and highly competitive field, with more information via the ATR website or through the WOLF Sports platform.

*