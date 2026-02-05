An exhibition by members of the Goulburn and North East Arts Alliance (GANEAA) titled Sublime has opened at the Art Gallery on Ovens, behind Where's My Coffee in Murphy Street.

The artworks have been inspired by the theme "sublime" and its definition and inference; from excellence, beauty and pleasure, to elevating to a high degree of moral and spiritual purity.

About 15 artists have contributed to the exhibition which features more than 20 artworks in mediums including acrylic and oil on canvas, textiles, watercolour, collage, photography and ceramic installation.

GANEAA member Paddy Milne said the exhibition features colourful abstract works, landscapes, seascapes and more, with participating artists choosing to treat the theme in entirely their own way.

She said it includes a stunning, large-scale work by Indigenous artist Darren Cooper, which is a joyful celebration of Indigenous culture.

"Sublime is about mankind meeting nature and all the emotion which can result, including the wonder and the danger," she said.

"We're pleased the exhibition has also drawn some new members to the group whose work will be on display."

Sublime will be open Monday, Thursday and Friday from 10am to 4pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 2pm, until 23 February.

It will be an opportunity to meet many of the artists who will be attending the gallery during the course of the exhibition.

The community is also welcome to the official opening celebration being held on Sunday, 8 February from 12 noon to 2pm, which is being sponsored by Morrisons of Glenrowan.

*

Wangaratta community market on Sunday

The Wangaratta community market runs every Sunday (except Easter Sunday) at Moore Than Swimming, located at 11-13 Mason Street in Wangaratta, from 8am until 1pm.

There are a wide range of stalls to browse with new and used items, plants, fruit and veg and more, with refreshments available.

Stalls are available for just $20 each (no bookings required) and car boot sales are welcome for $15, with more information via the market's Facebook page or call Sheree on 0401 665 886.

*

Wangaratta Historical Society open weekends

Take a trip down memory lane each weekend by visiting the Wangaratta Historical Society and Museum in the old fire station in Ford Street.

The museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 1pm and entry is free, with exhibitions updated regularly.

For more information email wangarattahistorialsociety@gmail.com or drop in and have a chat.

*

Drawn with Paint by Pamela Florance

Drawn with Paint brings together a selection of work by Wangaratta based artist Pamela Florance made over the past two decades of her 50-year practice.

Working primarily in acrylic on canvas or paper, Florance describes her work as drawing with paint – a process of mark making using wrist and hand movements to capture the beauty in the everyday.

It can be seen in the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre.