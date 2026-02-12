What's on in brief

Kristine Beach present A Timeless Journey

See a diverse range of artworks created by Wangaratta artist Kristine Beach during her exhibition, A Timeless Journey, being held in the Bainz Gallery at the Wangaratta Library.

Kristine says her artistic practice is an act of persistent exploration, moving fluidly across diverse mediums, including oil paintings, watercolours, acrylics, pastels, charcoal, conte crayon, graphite pencil and photography.

There are about 30 artworks, created using the many different mediums she loves to experiment with, and they can been in February during library opening hours.

*

Kait James: Red Flags at Wangaratta Art Gallery

An exhibition by Wadawurrung artist Kait James, her most ambitious solo exhibition to date, is being held at the Wangaratta Art Gallery in Gallery 1.

Since 2018, James has been carving out a unique visual language based in the reappropriation of racialised products, colloquially identified as ‘Aboriginalia’, embroidering into and on top of these mass-produced, commercial objects ranging from souvenir tea towels and pennant flags to children’s dolls and ceramic figurines, in a practice of subversion.

Combining autobiography, incisive analysis and wry humour, James’ practice reveals a deep reverence for her culture alongside a glimpse into a shared ‘Australian’ First Nations experience.

See Kait James: Red Flags at the Wangaratta Art Gallery until 22 March.

*

Colour of Puddles at Wangaratta Art Gallery

An exhibition called Colour of Puddles, featuring new and existing work by artists Boni Cairncross, James Lieutenant, and Kate Vassallo, is being held at the Wangaratta Art Gallery in Gallery 2.

While their individual practices and media differ, spanning painting, drawing and textiles, the artists share a commitment to conceptually rigorous abstraction and materially sensitive, process-based work, with colour remaining central to each artist’s approach.

Colour of Puddles invites viewers to reflect on how colour is seen, felt and discussed, akin to the shifting hues of a puddle, and it can be seen at the gallery until 12 April.

*

Wangaratta community market on Sunday

The Wangaratta community market runs every Sunday (except Easter Sunday) at Moore Than Swimming, located at 11-13 Mason Street in Wangaratta, from 8am until 1pm.

There are a wide range of stalls to browse with new and used items, plants, fruit and veg and more, with refreshments available.

Stalls are available for just $20 each (no bookings required) and car boot sales are welcome for $15, with more information via the market's Facebook page or call Sheree on 0401 665 886.

*

Wangaratta Historical Society open weekends

Take a trip down memory lane each weekend by visiting the Wangaratta Historical Society and Museum in the old fire station in Ford Street.

The museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 1pm and entry is free, with exhibitions updated regularly.

For more information email wangarattahistorialsociety@gmail.com or drop in and have a chat.

*