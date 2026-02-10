The world’s number one ABBA tribute show, Bjorn Again, is preparing to hit the stage for one night only at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Friday, 13 February.

It’ll be a Super Trouper celebration of ABBA and their timeless music the whole family will love, from an ABBA tribute show which has received praise from the stars, including the original artists.

This internationally acclaimed show brings the glitter, the glam and all the greatest hits with dazzling energy, spot-on vocals and outrageous costumes.

Bjorn Again was formed in Melbourne in 1988 and since then, the band has toured over 120 countries to international critical acclaim, performing at the Royal Albert Hall, Wembley Stadium, the Sydney Opera House and Glastonbury Festival.

Once proclaimed as ‘One of the Most Entertaining Shows in The World’, Bjorn Again has long been a favourite of dedicated ABBA fans but it has also developed a legion of younger followers who have been introduced to ABBA's unforgettable songs through the Mamma Mia movies and musicals.

All this has made Bjorn Again a popular band in its own right, a household name world-wide, and a show which can be enjoyed by everyone.

With authentic ABBA costumes, boots and makeup, Bjorn Again transports audiences back in time to the golden age of disco, complete with plenty of blue eye shadow and glitter.

The band’s attention to detail is second to none, with their performances featuring all the classic ABBA dance moves and the tight harmonies which made the original band a global sensation.

It's a visual feast with dazzling lighting and state-of-the-art sound system bringing the music to life in a full-blown ABBA revival, where an all-ages audience can sing, dance, and party like it’s 1979.

Expect all the classics like SOS, Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen, Ring Ring, Waterloo, Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! and ballads including The Winner Takes It All, Fernando and Knowing Me, Knowing You, performed with incredible musicianship, a cheeky sense of humour, and that signature Bjorn Again magic.

The show will start at 7.30pm and limited tickets are available at wpacc.com.au.

*

What's on in brief

Outdoor Ball at Merriwa Park

Bring your friends and family for an unforgettable evening under the stars at Merriwa Park when the Rural City of Wangaratta presents the annual Outdoor Ball on Saturday, 14 February from 6pm to 10pm.

Dance the night away to the salsa music of Fiesta Central, who will bring their Colombian Salsa and Cumbia beats infused with jazz and tropical styles to the evening.

There will also be local beers, wines and food available for purchase (no BYO alcohol permitted) or bring your own picnic.

Entry is free, but a premium table in a prime viewing area for up to 10 guests may also be reserved for just $100 by visiting wangaratta.vic.gov.au/Community/Hello-Summer-202526/Outdoor-Ball-2026.

*

Tolmie Sports Day on Saturday

Enjoy a traditional day of family sports and entertainment when the 139th Tolmie Sports Day is held at the Tolmie Recreation Reserve on Saturday, 14 February from 9am to 5pm.

There will be novelty events and foot races for adults and children and plenty of other country fun, including raffles, guessing competitions, barrel racing and dog jumping, and sports to watch like woodchopping and equestrian events.

There will also be market stalls and food outlets, a sports day bar, or bring a picnic and simply enjoy the atmosphere, with entry $10 for adults, $5 students and pensioners (kids under five free) and all profits returned to the community.

*

Lyster Opera performs in Milawa

Lyster Opera is proudly celebrating its tenth anniversary, with a new production of Gluck’s timeless masterpiece Orphée et Eurydice, coming to Milawa Hall on Saturday, 21 February at 2pm.

This elegant and emotionally charged opera tells the enduring fable of Orpheus, who descends into the underworld to reclaim his beloved Eurydice.

Along the way, he confronts the terrifying Furies of Hell and the radiant Blessed Spirits of Elysium, in one of opera’s most moving journeys from darkness to light.

Featuring a dazzling cast, stunning sets and costumes and Gluck’s classic, stirring score, tickets are available by visiting lysteropera.com.au or by calling 0410 890 388.

*

Wangaratta Repair Café at the market

Volunteers from the Wangaratta Repair Café will be at the Wangaratta Community Market at Moore Than Swimming on Mason Street this Sunday from 8am to 12pm, ready to repair items and keep them out of landfill.

Bring along any broken tools, toys, homewares or perhaps garments in need of repair, and give them a new lease on life.

Anyone interested in joining the repair team is welcome, with more information available on the Wangaratta Repair Café on Facebook.

*

Music, heart and sparkle in Dolly Forever

A show celebrating one of the most famous women in Country Music history, Dolly Parton, is coming to the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Saturday, 5 September.

Dolly Forever stars Joanne Caligiuri, a seasoned character performer with a passion for celebrating iconic women in the entertainment industry, presenting a heartfelt and entertaining tribute show that celebrates Dolly’s humour, heart and unforgettable songs from her humble beginnings to today.

Expect to sing along to classics like Jolene, 9 to 5 and I Will Always Love You, as well as hearing heartwarming tales of her life and legacy.

Discounted early bird tickets are available now at wpacc.com.au.

*

Monthly Happy Dogs walk in Wangaratta

The Wangaratta Kennel and Obedience Dog Club runs a monthly “Happy Dogs Walk” to promote and encourage dogs and their owners to be involved in social and group interactions in public places.

The club invites all dog owners and their dogs to enjoy a leisurely three to four kilometre walk through parklands and along gentle pathways and footpaths, for no more than one hour duration.

The next walk will be held on Sunday, 22 February commencing at 9.30am from the kennel club (at the showgrounds), with coffee to follow as available.

*