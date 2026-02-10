Artists Kate Vassallo, James Lieutenant and Boni Cairncross explore the power of colour in 'Colours of Puddles', a joint exhibition at the Wangaratta Art Gallery.

The trio, who met after graduating art school, each work across different practices.

Yet in the context of Colours of Puddles, the second iteration of the joint exhibition, each of their pieces synergise with one another.

Dr Boni Cairncross, a visual arts lecturer at University of Wollongong, predominately works across textiles, whereas Kate works within drawing and James with painting.

"It's nice to be able to have works that explore colour through these different mediums," she said.

Sustainability is integrated into her practice, as seen across all of her work.

One of the first fixtures to greet you when you walk in is three works that form part of Boni's Unfolding Out series, a larger process-driven series made through task-based instructions performed on a sewing machine.

In this series, she makes use of second-hand materials, working within a "found colour palette".

"It's so process based - I don't know what it's going to look like when I'm starting, so I let it unfold and unfold," she said.

"They're vintage cotton spools, so I don't know how much thread I have.

"Once I get down to two spools, I start the next piece, so those colours start carrying across."

Boni said her thread work is reminiscent of the fine line work Kate uses in her work, but with James', there is a focus on atmosphere and tone which speaks to Kate's work, where she has applied a spectrum of colour in varying intensities.

"It's interesting; once you're putting them in conversation with each other, you can start to see the connections across," she said.

This is the third exhibition the three artists have conducted together, and Boni said having peers to work collaboratively with allows you to branch out creatively.

"You've got to have a lot of confidence and a strong base to do the solo shows," she said.

"It's really nice when you're going in a new direction or trying something new to be doing that with peers and to not feel so alone.

"There's like a little community behind it, which I think is really special."

Colours of Puddles is on show in Gallery 2 at the Wangaratta Art Gallery until 12 April.