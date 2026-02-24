A powerful new theatrical experience, Ireland - The Voyage, will arrive at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Thursday, 5 March at 7.30pm.

From the producers of Celtic Illusion, the show is an epic celebration of Ireland’s history, heart and heritage, brought to life through authentic voices, live music and world-class Irish dance.

Leading the vocal performances is the extraordinary Giselle O’Meara, whose soaring, soulful voice carries the emotion of Ireland’s story from ancient times to today.

She is joined on stage by live musicians direct from Ireland, performing with traditional instruments and modern arrangements honouring the island’s rich musical legacy.

Their sound forms the beating heart of the show - raw, real and unmistakably Irish.

The Voyage spans centuries: from the mysticism of the Celts to the thunder of Viking invasions, the arrival of the Normans, and the spiritual transformation shaped by St Patrick.

Each chapter erupts onto the stage through breathtaking visuals, cinematic soundscapes and the fiery passion of Irish dance, performed by a cast of world-class dancers whose rhythm and athleticism ignite the stage.

Emotional, exhilarating, and deeply immersive, Ireland - The Voyage invites audiences to feel the pulse of a nation - its triumphs, its tragedies, its music and its unbreakable spirit, in a live experience they will never forget.

Critics have described the show as a joyful and energetic celebration with some seriously fancy footwork which will appeal to lovers of Celtic dance and music alike.

Suitable for all ages, the show starts at 7.30pm and tickets are available now at wpacc.com.au.

*

What's on in brief

Wangaratta Woollen Mill tours

The Wangaratta Historical Society will host further tours of the Wangaratta Woollen Mills in coming months, giving participants the opportunity to experience an iconic Wangaratta industry prior to the site's closure and potential demolition.

The next tour will be held this Wednesday, 25 February from 10am to 11.30am, with bookings essential by contacting Prue Noble on 0428 454 303.

Future tours will be held on March 4, 25 and 31, April 21, May 5 and 19, with a $2 gold coin donation from participants to the Wangaratta Historical Society much appreciated.

*

Steinway on Stage with Celeste Cari

Local pianist and piano tutor Celeste Cari will open the Steinway on Stage series for 2026 with a recital entitled Sunshine and Moonlight, at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Wednesday, 25 February at 6pm.

Steinway on Stage is an intimate twilight concert featuring Wangaratta’s magnificent Steinway Grand Piano, with the audience seated around the piano on the stage of the Alpine MDF Theatre.

The first half, Sunshine, celebrates brightness, energy, and warmth through works in radiant major keys, including Scarlatti’s Sonata in E major and Haydn’s Allegro con brio from the Sonata in D major, while the Moonlight half transitions into darker tonalities, with Grieg’s Nocturne, Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata, Debussy’s Clair de Lune, and more.

Tickets are available from the box office or at wpacc.com.au.

*

Laugh with Luke Kidgell at WPACC

After touring the USA, Canada, New Zealand and Europe, Luke Kidgell is back home and will bring his brand-new show Good Intentions, to the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Thursday, 26 February at 7.30pm.

Luke is known for his viral crowd-work interactions which often lead to some fairly unusual, yet hilarious encounters, and despite not having much control over his impulsive thoughts, he insists that deep down he means well, and he’s on a mission to prove it.

You’ve seen him on the internet, now it’s time to see him in real life, as Luke tries to prove that he really does have good intentions, with tickets available at wpacc.com.au.

*

Floral works feature in new exhibition

An exhibition called The Temperament of Petals by artist Andrea Travassaros will open at the Art Gallery on Ovens in Wangaratta on Thursday, 26 February.

It features acrylic paintings and mixed media artworks capturing the unique characteristics and expressive qualities of Australian native flowers.

An official opening will be held on Saturday, 28 February from 12 noon to 2pm ( all welcome) and the exhibition will run until Monday, 9 March.

*

Easter Market in the Hall

An Easter-themed Market in the Hall will be held on Saturday, 7 March between 9am and 1pm at St Patrick's Hall in Ford Street.

Enjoy a free cuppa and a chat and browse the range of stalls with enquiries to marketsinthehall@outlook.com, or message Market in the Hall on Facebook.

*

Vika and Linda tour to visit Wangaratta

To celebrate release of their ninth studio album, Where Do You Come From? Vika & Linda, together with their band The Bullettes, will embark on an extensive nationwide tour from May through to October.

Audiences will be treated to songs from the new album together with the songs and stories of their inimitable career.

The sisters will visit the Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre on Friday, 19 June at 7.30pm with tickets available now at wpacc.com.au.

*