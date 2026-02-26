The choice of WROL (Without Rule of Law) as the Wangaratta Players Theatre Company (WPTC) opening show for 2026 highlights the importance the group places on investing for the future, according to production support coordinator Shelley Bovenkamp,

"Selecting a season is never easy when we are fortunate enough to receive so many outstanding scripts submitted by such passionate directors, but alas we only have a limited number of production spots available each year," she said.

"WROL (Without Rule of Law) stood out to the selection panel with its all-youth cast, diverse characters and the relevant stories it tells.

"It’s a bold, heartfelt start to the season that celebrates new voices and the future of our stage."

Shelley said youth in theatre was very important to WPTC, and WROL (Without Rule of Law) reflects the Company's commitment to nurturing emerging talent, creating opportunities for young performers and volunteers, and sharing theatre that connects with everyone in our community.

"Wangaratta Players Incorporated is a Child Safe organisation that is committed to creating and maintaining a safe and friendly space where all children, young people and vulnerable people are valued, heard, and protected," she said.

"Onstage and off, WROL is powered by young people.

"Our extraordinary volunteer support team spans from 12 to 60 plus, and WROL (Without Rule of Law) is a beautiful example of everyone coming together to create a safe space, learn new skills and share a love of theatre."

WROL (Without Rule of Law) is due to open at 7pm on Friday, 13 March at Stage Door Theatre at 4D Evans Street.

The story is set in a world where the rule of law may collapse at any time, and a group of fiercely prepared youth, convinced that the world won’t be able to protect them, must train for survival and leadership, while navigating individual identities, friendships, fears and what it means to grow up in uncertain times.

Auditions were open to the public, that is they were not restricted to WPTC Youth Group participants.

The directors of WROL (Without Rule of Law), Bec Carta and Abbie Hough, chose to hold open auditions and rehearse independently, which created an opportunity for not only the WPTC's Youth but also to attract new faces.

Bec said she was attracted to the play by the many different themes that run through the story.

"There is a dark comic statement about how we, as a society, try to control our young women through fear," she said.

"We see it expressed through ghost stories and urban myths told through the lens of teenage characters who are standing up for themselves and their futures.

"WROL was a good choice for WPTC because it includes and showcases the voices of the young people in our community.

"It makes a statement that WPTC sees young people and are willing to listen to what they have to say.

"In addition, it is a production that is full of fun and mystery that will appeal to anyone who has ever been a teenager chasing a dream or a conspiracy theory."

For co-director Abbie the play appealed to her because it featured strong teenage female characters.

"There just aren’t a lot of examples of young characters with the kind of depth and political and social edge, as the characters we see in WROL," she said.

"These characters feel like forces of nature, they really hold up a mirror to the issues facing not just young people, but women in the patriarchal society we live in.

"It felt especially poignant given the way the world is right now.

"The play shows a youth perspective in a mature way.

"There’s a lot adults can take from it too, especially when it comes to listening to young people.

"They’re the ones who’ll inherit the world after us and deal with the consequences of the decisions we’ve made, so really their voices should be heard and considered more than they are.

"The great thing about WROL is that it really is for everyone.

"Audiences will get caught up in the mystery, the storytelling, and the social commentary.

"They’ll laugh, maybe shed a tear, and leave still thinking about the play and its characters long after the show ends."

Abbie said it had been a huge privilege to work with such a talented and dedicated group of people.

"We’re so lucky to have the depth of young talent we do in Wangaratta, and being part of their growth has been incredibly rewarding," she said.

"I’m not surprised, but I am very grateful for the amazing support from WPTC and their openness to mentoring young people in every aspect of theatre production.

"In every area of this show, from set building and costumes to stage management to lighting and sound, there’s an experienced member working alongside a young person. "It has completely been a multi-generational, knowledge-sharing experience for our creative community."

Tickets are already on sale via Humanitix or scan the QRcode, wherever you see the posters.