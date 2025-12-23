To mark the diamond anniversary of iconic British rock band Pink Floyd's inception, Australia's own Echoes of Pink Floyd will celebrate every era of the band's illustrious career in grand style, as part of a brand-new concert production which will visit Wangaratta on Saturday, 7 February.

Pink Floyd left an indelible mark on the world, inspiring generations with their ground-breaking soundscapes and thought-provoking lyrics.

Echoes of Pink Floyd will take audiences on a mesmerizing journey through six decades of Pink Floyd's unparalleled musical legacy.

From the psychedelic sounds of the 1960s to the progressive rock masterpieces and stadium-shaking anthems of their later years, this show will capture the true essence of Pink Floyd's evolution with precision and passion.

"This show is a testament to the enduring impact of Pink Floyd's music," said lead guitarist, Daniel Hunter.

"For six decades, their innovative sound and boundary-pushing creativity have captivated audiences around the world.

"We're thrilled to bring dedicated Floyd fans together to celebrate this milestone anniversary."

Echoes of Pink Floyd stands as Australia’s foremost tribute dedicated to honouring the legendary band's monumental legacy and has garnered widespread acclaim across the country since their inception in 2009.

The line-up boasts seasoned musicians and ardent Pink Floyd enthusiasts including Daniel Hunter (lead guitar), Jason Miller (drums and vocals), Paul Bindig (keyboards), Mark MacNab (rhythm and acoustic guitar), Matt Goodluck (vocals), Will Byrne (bass and vocals), Daniel Modica (keyboard and saxophone) and Bree Gregory, Rossella Fanelli and Montana Sharp (backing vocals).

With an unwavering dedication to faithfully replicating the sights and sounds of Pink Floyd, Echoes of Pink Floyd meticulously synchronise their performances with spectacular visuals, offering an immersive experience akin to attending a genuine Pink Floyd concert.

Their lovingly-crafted performances have captivated audiences nationwide, drawing praise from both fans and critics, with audiences likening their performance to that of the original band.

See them at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Saturday, 7 February at 8pm with tickets available now at wpacc.com.au.

*

What's on in brief

Music and fireworks on New Years Eve

The Rural City of Wangaratta will celebrate the arrival of 2026 with music, fun and fireworks at the Wangaratta Showgrounds on Wednesday, 31 December.

Performers include Indigenous Outreach Projects, Fanny Lumsden, RIFF and Melbourne Ska Orchestra featuring Nicky Bomba.

Alongside the music, there will be free family activities throughout the evening, plenty of food and drink options, and two fireworks displays – one at 9pm and another at midnight.

The event is smoke, vape and drug-free, with no BYO alcohol, and festivities will begin from 5pm, with no ticket or booking required.

*

Rodney Vincent to play at Da Vinci Social Club

Well-known local entertainer Rodney Vincent will perform at the Da Vinci Social Club in Wangaratta on New Year’s Eve.

Enjoy songs, stories, dancing and laughter with the artist once voted Victorian Entertainer of the Year, with the ticket price including a hot and cold supper.

Doors open at 7.30pm and tickets are $30 for members, $35 for non-members (children under 12 $10) available by calling Pip 0409 307 606 or email dvsc.wang@gmail.com.

*

WPACC season launch in February

THE Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre (WPACC) will hold its 2026 Season Launch in the Alpine MDF Theatre on Wednesday, 4 February from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Following a year of planning and curation, the WPACC team will unveil a vibrant new season featuring a diverse range of performances, from music and drama to comedy, dance, contemporary circus and exceptional Australian storytelling, tailored to suit all ages and interests.

As part of the evening’s celebrations, WPACC will also introduce and formally welcome its new café and catering services operator, Adam Pizzini, who will be providing refreshed hospitality services at the venue from February.

All are invited to join the festivities, with entry free (no RSVP required).

*

WSO presents Echoes of the Wild

The Wangaratta Symphony Orchestra will present a program where nature’s voices – both fierce and gentle - will resonate through the works of composers, at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Sunday, 14 June at 2.30pm.

From the sounds of a river making its way to the ocean in Smetana’s “The Moldau, to the cheeky chatter of magpies in Rossini’s Overture to The Thieving Magpie, each piece from the concert will conjure up a unique echo of the wild.

A special highlight will feature violinist Jess Lewis performing a movement from Dvorak’s lyrical work, Romance for Violin and Orchestra.

Tickets are available at wpacc.com.au.

*

Mt Buller Sprint returns to Australian Tarmac Rally

Australian Tarmac Rally (ATR) has announced the return of one of the most iconic events on the tarmac rally calendar: the Mt Buller Sprint, taking place from February 13 to 15.

In 2026, ATR is bringing back the original hill climb format, paying homage to the event’s roots that made it renowned in the early 2000s, which was run under Mountain Motorsports.

Competitors will tackle the legendary ascent from Mirimbah to the summit of Mount Buller, with multiple runs across the weekend promising an exhilarating first round to the Australian Tarmac Rally Championship.

Entry applications are strictly limited to just 80 full competition vehicles, ensuring an elite and highly competitive field, with more information via the ATR website or through the WOLF Sports platform.

*