Artists are invited to submit their entries for Petite Miniature Textiles 2026, the biennial small scale textile exhibition being held at the Wangaratta Art Gallery next year.

Marking its 14th anniversary, the very popular exhibition will be held from 27 June to 13 September.

Wangaratta Art Gallery director Rachel Arndt said Petite Miniature Textiles 2026 will be curated by artist Cara Johnson, whose work was seen in this year's Wangaratta Contemporary Textile Award.

The artist's practice is intertwined with the rural location in which she works in isolation, surrounded by bushland and sheep paddocks, utilising agricultural refuse, weed plant species and what remains from regeneration projects, and reworking these materials primarily within the jewellery vernacular.

"Cara's exhibition will ask artists to respond to the theme of ‘in the detail’, and I’m very much looking forward to seeing the nuance and care that she brings to the selection," Ms Arndt said.

"Artists are being asked put forward works for selection which address and articulate ideas around this concept."

The curator will consider work that best meets the theme (in materiality and/or concept) as well as the cohesion between the intention and the resulting work, the quality of execution and mastery of technique.

In keeping with the "petite miniature" title, the work must also conform to the size limit; the term miniature applied to any work of art produced in a size much smaller than normal for that type of work.

Applications are now open and close on Friday, 27 February at 5pm, with notification of selection to take place by Friday, 8 May and more information at wangarattaartgallery.com.au/Exhibitions/Future-Exhibitions/Call-for-Entries-Petite-Miniature-Textiles-2026.