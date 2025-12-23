The Allan Labor Government is putting creativity at the heart of Victoria’s future, with a new strategy to strengthen the state’s creative industries, support local talent, and increase access to culture, creative careers, and experiences for the next generation.

Minister for Creative Industries Colin Brooks released on Monday 1 December Creative State 2028, a new strategy to support and strengthen Victoria’s $41.2 billion creative economy – creating jobs, helping businesses thrive, and ensuring Victorians across the state reap the social, cultural, and economic benefits that our creative industries bring.

Since the government launched Australia’s first Creative State strategy in 2016, creative industries jobs in Victoria have grown by 41 per cent, and Victoria’s creative economy has increased from almost $31bn to $41.2bn.

Creative State 2028 positions Victoria’s creative sector for continued growth in the years ahead.

In the first year of the new strategy, the Labor Government will work with a range of creative partners to:

• Boost support for regional and outer metropolitan creative activity by piloting a dedicated Regional and Outer-Metropolitan Creative Projects Fund to support independent artists, in addition to the longstanding statewide program

• Strengthen Victoria’s position as Australia's digital games hub through new initiatives to support industry networking, career development and knowledge sharing, and seed new Victorian games projects

• Develop dedicated literature and contemporary music sector strategies to harness opportunities and tackle the unique challenges facing these industries, and

• Increase the opportunities for young people to participate in creative activity as audiences, creators, and leaders, including through a new Creative Industries Children and Young People Advisory Council, and boosting representation of young people on creative industries boards.

The program consulted more than 1500 Victorians, including 200 First Peoples on whose creative and cultural practice and economic development it strongly focuses.

The strategy also continues VicScreen’s work to grow the state’s screen industry, builds on successful dedicated music industry programs and support for small to medium organisations and independent creatives, and will redesign regional investment and touring programs to strengthen creative opportunities across the state.

Mr Brooks said the state’s creative industries brought people together.

“They inspire us and strengthen our economy – from the stories and songs that shape how we see the world to the innovations that transform how we live and work,” Mr Brooks said.

“This strategy backs our creators and creative businesses to grow, lead, and seize new opportunities, ensuring Victoria remains the creative state and a global powerhouse for talent, ideas and innovation.”

The full strategy can be found at creative.vic.gov.au