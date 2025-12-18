Rodney Vincent is back at the Da Vinci Social Club for New Year’s Eve.

Come along and enjoy songs, dancing and laughter.

Rodney will also have a story or two to tell that will bring a smile to your face.

He was a special guest for American rock ’n’ roll legend Gene Pitney on five Australian tours, and wrote and recorded two songs with him as well.

Rodney was voted “Victorian Entertainer of the Year“ and was inducted into the “South Australian Country Music Hall of Fame".

If you want a great night out on New Year's Eve with family and friends, come along and enjoy this wonderful entertainer doing what he does best – entertain.

Doors open at 7.30pm.

Music starts at 8pm and ends at 1am.

Tickets: Members $30, non-members $35, and children under 12 $10.

Hot and cold supper included in the price of ticket.

Phone Pip 0409 307 606 or email dvsc.wang@gmail.com.