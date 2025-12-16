The Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre (WPACC) Foyer Gallery is hosting an exhibition by local artist Pamela Florance until 12 March 2026.

Titled 'Drawn with Paint', the exhibition brings together a selection of works created over the past two decades of Pamela’s remarkable 50-year practice.

Pamela, who has exhibited extensively in Wangaratta, describes her approach as “drawing with paint”.

“I don’t do any preliminary drawing,” she said.

“I just draw with the brush.

“That’s why the title of the show is Drawn with Paint, because that’s the way I work.”

Her subjects often emerge from ordinary objects and familiar scenes: a glass vase, a book, a table.

“What I aim to do is make an image that's as interesting or as strong as the subject matter I’m looking at,” Pamela said.

One colour in particular, Payne’s grey, has become a signature element in her paintings.

“It’s not a cold grey,” Pamela said.

“If you mix black and white together, you get a dull grey, but this is a coloured grey, which I much prefer.

“It works as a tone as well as a colour but makes the colours next to it more vibrant.”

The exhibition spans works that reflect Pamela’s evolving vision while maintaining her distinctive technique and materials.

“Basically, I use the same materials, the same technique,” she said.

“It depends on what I’m painting and how I interpret it.”

Pamela hopes visitors will take time to engage deeply with the works.

“The paintings should speak for themselves,” she said.

“Hopefully they’ll be interested enough to look at them, not just walk past.”

Wangaratta Art Gallery director Rachel Arndt said over the 50 years of her practice, Pamela Florance has been extraordinarily influential, particularly as an educator with TAFE here in Wangaratta and also in Albury.

“She has imparted her skills and knowledge as a painter, but also a powerful zest for creative practice, spurring many to continue with their own work,” she said.

“It’s wonderful to see her work shown here in Wangaratta for locals and visitors alike to enjoy, and to acknowledge the impact she’s had on the next generation of local artists.”

Pamela is equally appreciative of the opportunity to exhibit locally.

“It’s great that the Wangaratta gallery gives local artists a chance to show their work,” she said.

“Seeing your work on the wall in WPACC gives you a totally different perspective compared to having it on your sitting room wall.”

Drawn with Paint is on display at the WPACC Foyer Gallery until 12 March 2026, admission is free.