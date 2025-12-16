The Milawa Hall and Park Committee is looking forward to welcoming everyone to Carols in the Park on Sunday, 21 December.

It is the first time the committee has coordinated the event and they thanked Denise and Phil O'Keefe for their amazing efforts; the pair having organised the carols at Milawa for more than 30 years.

A big line-up of artists have been brought together this year by Trevor Hourigan with some regular and new faces including this year's emcee Jade Gibson, Rebecca Scholte, the Galen School Choir, Tahli Gibson and Antonia Maher.

Santa will once again be located in his own house, arriving half an hour before the carols start so everyone has plenty of time to meet him and get their photos taken.

He will also appear on stage during the night, as will the Pulsate Dance Force dancers who are an audience favourite, particularly with children.

Committee vice president Julie Hourigan said there will about 25 fundraising raffles over the night, with amazing prizes on offer thanks to generous support from sponsors including many local businesses.

She said while last year the event was interrupted by a blackout (until a good Samaritan in the audience, Tim Houghton from Watters, raced into Wangaratta to pick up a generator from Pacific Hire so the show could go on) this year the forecast is for family fun, whatever the weather.

"It will be the same but a little bit different, with a new tree and decorations provided by the hall committee," she said.

"It's really our major event of year - it brings the whole community together and it's always a lovely night."

Carols in the Park will be held at the Milawa Community Park (behind the Milawa Hall) on Sunday, 21 December from 7pm to 9.30pm.

There will be a variety of food available including a Milawa Rotary barbecue, ice cream and hot and cold drinks from 6pm, and entry is free (byo chairs and rugs).

*

What's on in brief

Christmas Cruise in Wangaratta

Santa and Mrs Clause will be cruising Murphy Street in an old dodge fire truck at approximately 6pm on Saturday, 20 December for the biggest Wangaratta Cruise Night of the year.

It is part of a family friendly event being hosted by the Wangaratta Rod and Custom Club, supported by the Rural City of Wangaratta, and made possible by the Wangaratta CFA for allowing the use of the old fire truck.

Spectators are kindly asked to park off-street to allow cruise cars to park and be shown on Murphy Street during the event.

*

Music and fireworks on New Years Eve

The Rural City of Wangaratta will celebrate the arrival of 2026 with music, fun and fireworks at the Wangaratta Showgrounds on Wednesday, 31 December.

Performers include Indigenous Outreach Projects, Fanny Lumsden, RIFF and Melbourne Ska Orchestra featuring Nicky Bomba.

Alongside the music, there will be free family activities throughout the evening, plenty of food and drink options, and two fireworks displays – one at 9pm and another at midnight.

The event is smoke, vape and drug-free, with no BYO alcohol, and festivities will begin from 5pm, with no ticket or booking required.

*

Rodney Vincent to play at Da Vinci Social Club

Well-known local entertainer Rodney Vincent will perform at the Da Vinci Social Club on New Year’s Eve.

Enjoy songs, stories, dancing and laughter with the once Victorian Entertainer of the Year, with the ticket price including a hot and cold supper.

Doors open at 7.30pm and tickets are $30 for members, $35 for non-members (children under 12 $10) available by calling Pip 0409 307 606 or email dvsc.wang@gmail.com.

*

Wangaratta Community Market on Sunday

The final Wangaratta Community Market for the year will be held on Sunday, 21 December at Moore Than Swimming, located at 11-13 Mason Street in Wangaratta, from 8am until 1pm.

There are a wide range of stalls to browse with new and used items, and this Sunday, there will be kid's face painting, and Santa will be there giving out lollies.

Stalls are available for just $20 each (no bookings required) and car boot sales are welcome for $15, with more information via the market's Facebook page or call Sheree on 0401 665 886, with the market to re-open on Sunday, 11 January in 2026.

*

Cirque Nouvelle coming to WPACC

Cameo Rascale Entertainment will present Cirque Nouvelle, a new evolution of circus, at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Tuesday, 20 January at 6pm.

After sellout shows in 2024 the internationally acclaimed all-star cast of circus performers have combined their acrobatic, juggling, aerial and balancing talents together to create a show like no other, exploring the how circus has changed from the classic Big Top to headlining in state-of-the-art theatres.

With extravagant technology, lighting and costuming it's sure to captivate the whole family and tickets are available now at wpacc.com.au.

*