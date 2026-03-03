The Man from Snowy River Bush Festival’s Elyne Mitchell Photo Story Awards is on again with the theme for 2026 being ‘Legends of the High Country’.

The aim of the awards is to encourage creativity and literacy.

After a slow beginning during the COVID-19 pandemic, the initiative has been taking off, with record entries last year.

To enter, entrants can find an image to inspire their writing.

Alternatively, they can pick up their camera and find their inspiration.

Each entry must be accompanied by a story, inspired by the image, of no more than 200 words and have specific reference to the theme.

The image and text must be the writer/photographer’s own work.

Author Elyne Mitchell was a keen amateur photographer who on occasions used her own images to illustrate her work.

More often she used them as a record of events and of places she visited. Later these photographs became a source of reference and inspiration for her writing.

Entrants may enter up to five pieces.

Entries will be displayed at the Man from Snowy River Art Show & Exhibition located at the Memorial Hall, Corryong, Victoria.

The Man from Snowy River Bush Festival runs from 16 – 19 April.

To view the terms and conditions and to enter visit the ‘events’ page at www.bushfestival.com.au

For more information, please contact: events@bushfestival.com.au.