Fans are set to enjoy an unforgettable live experience filled with all the hits, when Human Nature performs two big shows at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre this weekend.

It's part of an extended regional tour, celebrating the 20th anniversary of Reach Out: The Motown Record.

Human Nature arrived into the lives of the Australian public in 1996, after four friends decided to form a band in high school.

Since then, they’ve become known around the globe for their distinctive harmonies and stellar live shows.

The group - brothers Andrew and Mike Tierney, Phil Burton and Toby Allen - has ridden a wave to the top of the charts, initially at home, and then around the world.

For over 30 years, Human Nature have been hitmakers, releasing 13 studio albums which have yielded 27 platinum awards, 19 top 40 singles, five top 10 worldwide hits, and album sales in excess of 2.5 million in Australia alone.

They were honoured in 2019 with induction into the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) Hall Of Fame, and in the same year were each awarded a medal of the Order of Australia for services to charity, entertainment and the arts.

During this tour, audiences will also get to see the Tierney Brothers - Mike and Andrew - perform tracks from their debut album, Soundtrack Of My Life.

Described as "unapologetically pop", the brothers continue their musical careers with a feel-good repertoire of infectious pop music fans are sure to embrace.

Celebrating 20 years of Human Nature's iconic album and subsequent Motown hit releases, fans will hear hits from all three of the group's chart-topping Motown albums and beyond.

Expect a setlist packed with favourites like My Girl, Baby I Need Your Lovin', Easy and I'll Be There, alongside their own chart-toppers.

See Human Nature at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Saturday, 7 March 8pm and on Sunday, 8 March at 8pm, with limited tickets available now at wpacc.com.au.

*

What's On in brief

Sounds in the Shelves at Wangaratta Library

After five years, the much-loved Sounds in the Shelves program returns to Wangaratta Library this Thursday, 5 March at 6.30pm.

Delivered in partnership with Rural City of Wangaratta’s youth services and proudly supported by the Amplify Program, the first artist to perform will be young local artist Harrison Kelly, an Indie pop musician who writes, produces and performs his own work.

Audience members are invited to BYO nibbles, relax and enjoy an evening of great music in a unique library setting.

Young people under 25 who are interested in performing at Sounds in the Shelves are encouraged to email their expression of interest to youth@wangaratta.vic.gov.au

*

Monthly history walk in Wangaratta

Wangaratta Historical Society's monthly CBD walk is on again this Saturday, 7 March, with Peter Brain as the guide.

The tour starts at 10am at Marmungun Rock in Apex Park and finishes at the Old Fire Station in Ford Street at approximately 11.30am, and the cost is a gold coin donation to the society.

Discover something new as each tour is different, with all welcome and bookings required by contacting Prue Noble on 0428 454 303.

*

Market in the hall on Saturday

Browse the merchandise on offer from a range of stallholders at the Market in the Hall on Saturday, March 7 from 9am to 1pm at St Patrick's Hall in Ford Street, Wangaratta.

Drop in for a cuppa and a chat, with refreshments available.

*

The Australian INXS Tribute Show in Wangaratta

The Australian INXS Tribute Show will visit the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Thursday, 10 September.

Fronted by Dellacoma Rio, whose uncanny portrayal of Michael Hutchence has captivated audiences worldwide, this authentic six-piece band will take the audience on a journey through all the classic INXS hits that have made them a household name for decades.

Early bird discounted tickets are on sale now, but only for a limited time, available from the box office or by visiting wpacc.com.au.

*

Winton Twilight Cruise at the track

The Winton Twilight Cruise is a relaxed social motoring event bringing people together in a welcoming trackside setting.

Visitors can arrive in their own vehicles, park up, explore the atmosphere and enjoy an easy-going evening surrounded by cars and conversation, with like-minded enthusiasts.

Optional on track cruising adds a unique element to the experience, where participants can take part at their own pace, entering and exiting the circuit with no structured sessions.

The next Winton Twilight Cruise will be held on Thursday, 19 March from 5pm to 8pm and entry is free.

*

March into Sustainability events

The Rural City of Wangaratta invites the community to get involved in its annual March into Sustainability initiative, with a number of free and low-cost events being delivered in partnership with local community groups and organisations.

Enjoy a Future Council movie screening at the historic Oxley Hall on Friday, 13 March at 6pm, exploring what happens when eight young adventurers journey across Europe to take on some of the world’s biggest polluters, with tickets $5 individuals/$10 families available via Humanitix.

There will also be a free Water Smart Gardening Seminar on Saturday, 14 March from 10.30am to 12pm in the Wangaratta Library, presented by Sustainable Gardening Wangaratta, with bookings required via Humanitix.

To view the full March into Sustainability 2026 program visit wangaratta.vic.gov.au/MarchIntoSustainability.

*