A powerful new artwork created by staff at Northeast Health Wangaratta (NHW) will be showcased in 'Billabongs not Silos: Beyond Symbolism' at Bendigo Art Gallery, highlighting the organisation’s ongoing commitment to culturally safe care.

Titled Kinship & Continuity, the piece reflects connection, learning and shared responsibility, brought to life through a collaborative weaving process led by NHW’s Aboriginal health team.

The artwork was developed following NAIDOC Week 2025, when weaving starter kits were distributed across the hospital, inviting staff from a range of teams and roles to take part.

With guidance from the Aboriginal health team, staff contributed woven pieces over time, creating a collective work shaped by individual experiences and connections.

Weaving is a practice grounded in patience and connection to people and place.

Through this process, staff were encouraged to pause, reflect, share stories and build understanding in a meaningful and practical way.

Each woven element remains unique, while coming together as part of a larger composition crafted by many hands.

The final piece reflects the strength of collaboration across the organisation and the importance of cultural respect in healthcare.

NHW chief executive officer Libby Fifis said the artwork is a meaningful representation of the organisation’s values in action.

“Kinship & Continuity is a powerful reflection of what it means to come together across our organisation, to listen, learn and build stronger connections with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities,” Ms Fifis said.

“This work goes beyond symbolism.

"It demonstrates our commitment to culturally safe care through shared responsibility, ongoing learning and genuine engagement with community."