Ten new parking meters will be installed allowing motorists to use a bank card to pay for time on their parking space.

The existing process involves people to access the digital EasyPark app on their phone to pay for parking, however, this has proved a headache for some commuters who don't own a smart phone, are unable to use the app, or the voucher system.

New meters will operate using registration plate numbers and will not need printed tickets to be displayed in vehicles.

However, there has been some feedback that the low number of meters in each street could deter people from walking to use them.

"The procurement process for the 10 new parking payment machines, which accept cash, approved by Wangaratta council, is being finalised," Mayor Irene Grant said in responding to a question posed at the April council meeting.

"Council expect the machines will be installed and operating by the end of June in various places across the CBD."

It follows backlash over all 72 coin operated meters, which were at end of life, only being replaced by machines with an app only payment option.

A push by the formerly named Business Wangaratta commerce group and several business owners called for meters that accept cash to be installed in the city.

There were several reports that people from out of town were unfamiliar with the EasyPark app, or couldn't be bothered installing it, and several locals could not access/use the app.

Critics have long said that meters are a disincentive for people to shop in the Wangaratta CBD, however, council has said there is plenty of free parking in the CBD.

The Co Store is also offering three hours of free parking in the multi-level carpark daily since council exited its contract with Prudential Commercial Investments.

This contract exit had a penalty of $5 million for council, however, a council spokesperson reported it would save council $4m in the long-term.

“Councillors have reviewed the Co Store agreement on numerous occasions over the years and are confident this decision is in the best interest of council’s long-term financial sustainability, the cornerstone of our 2025-29 Council Plan," Mayor Grant said after that decision was made.

The new meters will cost ratepayers $74,200 which includes installation and signage.