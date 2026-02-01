Art lovers exploring North East Victoria are discovering a region rich with creativity, from towering silo murals to unexpected bush track carvings and contemporary street art breathing new life into rural towns.

North Vic Trails founder Michelle said the diversity of artworks across the North East Silo Art Trail and beyond reflects the character of each community involved.

“This creates a uniqueness as each artwork is individually determined by the local community committees,” she said.

North Vic Trails, a volunteer run nonprofit organisation, promotes artworks, points of interest and hidden features in small towns across the region.

“This region we post about is quite large, covering from Corryong in the east to Narrandera in the north, Barham in the west and Seymour in the south,” Michelle said.

“We concentrate mainly on promoting small rural towns which have artworks, historical features, as well as a place to stay or grab something to eat or drink.”

Michelle said Wangaratta and the broader North East are standout destinations for art lovers thanks to their outdoor galleries and installations.

“The North East Silo Art Trail is a wonderful example of the outdoor gallery that is silo art,” she said.

“Throughout Wangaratta’s parks, gardens and walking trails there are many installations, often featuring historical stories.

“Indigenous carvings, fairy gardens and similar artworks appear along tracks with information signs that include artistic elements.”

In Wangaratta itself, the rise of vibrant laneway art is drawing renewed attention.

Local artist Ronan Holdsworth continues to expand the city’s collection, while visiting artists have also left their mark.

“The laneway beside Army Disposals attracted famous West Australian artist Sobrane Simcock to paint a bright camp scene by firelight,” Michelle said.

“And of course there is the stunning mural by Julian Clavijo on the North East Water building in Parfitt Road, recently nominated in the top 25 murals of the world.”

North Vic Trails’ social media pages play a key role in sharing updates, new installations and upcoming events.

“Our social media pages are a great reference for current and upcoming street art festivals and new art installations,” Michelle said.

“We also cover significant events and festivals in towns, markets, art classes or expressions of interest for new artwork.”

With artists and photographers regularly sharing images of their work, Michelle said community interaction helps the platform grow.

“We love it when people tag us or check in,” she said.

“Joining our group or following us helps increase our reach.

“Working with the algorithm helps spread the word that there are so many things to see and do in North Vic.”

Michelle encourages locals and visitors alike to rediscover what’s in their own backyard.

“Even if you’ve lived in the area for years, you’ll discover changes and new features you haven’t seen,” she said.

She said the impact of street art goes far beyond aesthetics, large-scale murals and silo art often spark emotional responses, revive local pride and contribute to long-term community cohesion.

“Artworks of all styles please art enthusiasts and families alike,” she said.

“Some people don’t know they like art until they see these large murals in real life.

“Artworks on silos are impressive and seeing them has an emotional impact.

“Indeed, this impact led me to do what I do today.”

Follow North Vic Trails on Instagram and Facebook to keep up to date or email info@visitnorthvic.org.au for more information.