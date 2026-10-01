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Otherworldly exhibition to open this weekend

<p>ANCIENT INSPIRATION: Local artist Bianca Paola is bringing dragons from around the world to Wangaratta for a solo exhibition opening on Saturday 3 October. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma</p>\\n
<p>ANCIENT INSPIRATION: Local artist Bianca Paola is bringing dragons from around the world to Wangaratta for a solo exhibition opening on Saturday 3 October. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma</p>\\n

ANCIENT INSPIRATION: Local artist Bianca Paola is bringing dragons from around the world to Wangaratta for a solo exhibition opening on Saturday 3 October. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma

Bianca Paola’s solo exhibition 'Draconis' to feature epic large-scale dragon artworks
Jordan Duursma
October 1, 2026 • 02:00

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Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026