Otherworldly exhibition to open this weekend

Markwood artist Bianca Paola’s solo exhibition 'Draconis', featuring dragons from around the world, opens this Saturday at Artmania from 3pm. The exhibition is set to showcase 20 large-scale dragon artworks, each inspired by a different culture or part of the world, grounded in folklore, mythology and ancient history. Rather than the familiar medieval, fire-breathing dragon, Bianca has focused on creatures she said people would not usually find in books. "These artworks are dragons from different parts of the world, from folklore," she said. "They’re all styled out of what I thought some of them would look like, but the dragons that you normally wouldn’t find in any book." Among the works are dragons connected to Patagonia, Alaska, Eastern Europe, Ireland, Europe, Latvia, Thailand, Bali and Indonesia. The works are created after months of research, using charcoal on yellow ochre acrylic and cartridge paper backgrounds, chosen to look like old parchment. Bianca has been attending Artmania for about four years, and although she has previously shown work through Pangerang Community Hub, the information centre, Artmania and in Melbourne, this will be her first solo exhibition with Artmania. The exhibition will run for three months, finishing in early December. Follow Artmania Wangaratta on Facebook for updates on upcoming exhibitions. * What's On In Brief * Trash Test Dummies circus Trash Test Dummies circus is coming to the Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre on Friday 2 October at 11am and 3pm. With side-splitting slapstick comedy, daring acrobatics and dexterous juggling these dummies are off on an imaginative adventure that is anything but garbage. Ballet and balloons thrown in for good measure, this fast-paced hour of adept unadulterated mischief delivers a dump truck full of hilarity For tickets and information, visit the Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre website www.wpacc.com.au or contact the Box Office on 03 5722 8105. * Wangaratta Park Run Kickstart your weekend by joining in the weekly Wangaratta Parkrun on Saturday 3 October at 8am for a five kilometres timed run, jog or walk from Apex Park. Taking part is easy – just register in advance by 6pm on the Friday before your first ever parkrun event, the great thing is that you only ever need to do this once. For more information or to register, visit https://www.parkrun.com.au/wangaratta/. * Murray Codference 2026 The Murray Codference returns to Wangaratta on Saturday 3 October from 8.30am - 4.40pm at the Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre, bringing together Murray cod enthusiasts, industry experts and recreational fishers for a full day of learning, inspiration and fishing stories. Fishing photojournalist, author and television presenter Al McGlashan, is set to headline the program, joined by an impressive lineup of speakers including Robbie Alexander, Brooke Davis, Lubin Pfeiffer, Shea Bloom and Alan Bonnici, covering topics from bait fishing techniques and exploring new waterways to successful cod fishing habits and urban cod fishing opportunities. The event is free but registration is essential,, visit https://vfa.vic.gov.au/recreational-fishing/events/murray-codference to secure your seat.