Mixed reaction to Labor's bold push for hotels

Labor's election push to introduce statewide 3am trading available for all for licensed venues in Victoria, allow dogs in bars and reduce red tape for licensed venues has received a mixed reaction locally. A re-elected Labor government will allow Victorian hotels to automatically trade until 3am and decide themselves if dogs are allowed inside with patrons. According to the government, currently pubs need to go through "an onerous process" to trade past 1am so most never even try. So after a decade in power, it seems Labor has decided to change it. Labor would also amend the Food Act 1984 to overturn the ban of dogs inside pubs. "Consultation will determine the appropriate extent, like front bars, dining rooms, and whether food is being served," the policy release stated. A re-elected government would also mandate a six-week decision timeframe for standard liquor licence applications – down from up to 11 weeks, and public notification will start within two business days of lodgement. The release said the government would work with Liquor Control Victoria and the Australian Hotels Association on the design of the liquor licence and application process proposing simpler trading hour language, more flexible payment options, eased rules for under-18 staff clearing tables, and a review to allow more all-ages gigs. Labor would also create a dedicated VicSmart planning pathway for low-impact works like fit-outs and renovations, saying it would mean pubs can do simple renovations in 10 business days, rather than waiting 10 months for council to tick. Premier Ben Carroll said pubs know what they are doing, and these are commonsense decisions to let them get on with business. "Victoria has best pubs in the country – let’s keep them that way,” he said. Shayne Gannon, director of the Town 'N' Country Tavern and The Westside Tavern, said she needed more detail before she could understand exactly what the licensing changes mean in practice – particularly which licence categories it applies to and what happens to the current late-night licence structure and associated fees. "It’s also probably less relevant in a regional community like Wangaratta," she said. "We already have an established and successful late-night venue in the Grand Central Hotel, and I don’t expect there are many local operators looking to compete in that market. "That said, greater flexibility for responsible operators, particularly around special events, could certainly be useful. "There is also the question of local planning requirements, as extending liquor licensing hours doesn’t necessarily mean a venue will automatically have council approval to trade until 3am." Dog-friendly pubs, however, was met with a big tick of approval. "This is something I welcome," Ms Gannon said. "Whether a front bar is dog-friendly should be a publican’s choice, not a state government choice. "Every venue and its clientele is different. "Provided appropriate food-safety requirements remain in place, operators should be able to decide whether dogs are welcome and in which areas of their venue." Ms Gannon said cuts to business red tape were always needed. "Anything that genuinely reduces unnecessary red tape in hospitality is welcome, particularly if it encourages investment in new venues and makes it easier for people to enter our industry," she said. "For established businesses like ours, the possibility of multi-year licences for operators with strong compliance histories and easing restrictions around under-18 employees clearing tables are particularly relevant. "It was the same for the supposed VicSmart planning pathway. "I welcome anything that makes it easier for operators to invest back into their venues. "Planning and approval delays can add significant time and cost to even relatively straightforward projects. "A faster pathway for genuinely low-impact fit-outs and renovations makes sense, although the important detail will be exactly what types of works qualify. "I’d also like to see continued focus on the overall cost of doing business. "Hospitality is a major employer, particularly of young people, and regional pubs contribute significantly to their communities. "Payroll tax, energy, insurance and the cumulative cost of compliance all affect our ability to invest and employ people. "Reliable and affordable energy is particularly important for hospitality, where commercial kitchens and venues are extremely energy intensive. "Overall, I welcome attempts to reduce unnecessary regulation and make it easier to invest in hospitality. "The key will be making sure the detail works for regional businesses as well as metropolitan venues. "Although some of the Premier's proposed changes to liquor licencing are a step forward, they don't go nearly far enough in providing local licenced venue holders the relief or incentive to build their businesses." Independent candidate for Ovens Valley Steve Manning was not supportive of the blanket 3am licence approval believing it should be considered locally rather than imposed as a statewide rule. "Like I tell my boys at the footy club, 'nothing good ever happens after 1am'," he said. "Rural communities don't have the same late-night transport, policing, ambulance coverage or staffing capacity as metro areas, and many pubs are close to residential properties. "We must also consider the increased risk of alcohol-fuelled violence, road trauma and drink-driving; all significant factors here in our region." Mr Manning said while dogs inside pubs sounded nice and family friendly, the detail matters around safe food service and safety. He welcomed the reduction of "red-tape" for local businesses applying for a liquor licence and changes to staffing regulation, allowing under 18s to clear tables in a licensed venue is a move in the right direction. "Ask any local venue their number one issue when running their business, and it would be finding the staff," he said. "Allowing under 18s to clear tables, as an example, is a move in the right direction and sees local venues to continue reinvesting in local regions by employing local young people. "Overall, we need to back our local pubs and venues. "The hospitality industry is one of the biggest economic drawcards in the Ovens Valley but with the current cost-of-living crunch, the hospitality industry is constantly taking direct hits to its bottom line. "Back our pubs, but listen to the communities around them." One Nation candidate James Rouel said after 12 years of delivering the worst possible conditions for small business, Labor can’t be trusted to ease the struggles of pubs and clubs. "The industry is a major victim of Labor’s cost of living crisis, with Victorians forced to reduce their discretionary spending in order to cope," Mr Rouel said. "We’re supporting pubs and clubs with practical measures, like getting rid of the alcohol excise on beverages served in hospitality venues, reducing their enormous electricity costs by scrapping net zero, and keeping working holidaymaker visas unchanged so pubs and clubs have the workers they need." Nationals MP Tim McCurdy, who is the Shadow Minister for Gaming and Liquor, said extending pub trading hours to 3am was not necessarily a concern in itself. "But after 12 years in government, making this decision just 60 days out from an election certainly looks like election propaganda," Mr McCurdy said. "We have roads falling apart, hospitals facing resourcing pressures, and crime causing real concern in our communities. "Against that backdrop, keeping pubs open until 3am seems like an odd priority.”