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Mixed reaction to Labor's bold push for hotels

<p>A GOOD START: Publican Shayne Gannon welcomed the Victorian Labor Party\\'s election pledge to cut red tape for licensed venues and allow dogs in bars but believed more need to be done to support small businesses in Victoria.</p>\\n
<p>A GOOD START: Publican Shayne Gannon welcomed the Victorian Labor Party\\'s election pledge to cut red tape for licensed venues and allow dogs in bars but believed more need to be done to support small businesses in Victoria.</p>\\n

A GOOD START: Publican Shayne Gannon welcomed the Victorian Labor Party's election pledge to cut red tape for licensed venues and allow dogs in bars but believed more need to be done to support small businesses in Victoria.

Dogs in bars and red tape cuts welcomed, but blanket 3am licensing not so popular
Shane Douthie
October 1, 2026 • 02:00

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