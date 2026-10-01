Boy in custody following alleged armed robbery, aggravated burglary

Two people are in custody following an alleged aggravated burglary at a Wangaratta home, including a boy who is also suspected to have committed an armed robbery over the weekend. Detective Sergeant Chris Hill of Wangaratta Crime Investigation Unit said it’s alleged a local home was targeted by two offenders on Wednesday 30 September who are now in custody. Det Sgt Hill said one of the alleged offenders, a 15-year-old boy, was also alleged to be involved in an armed robbery on a Wangaratta street on Sunday 27 September. It’s alleged he and other suspects who are yet to be arrested threatened the victim before assaulting them. The victim received injuries to their wrist and arm. Following the assault the victim's e-scooter and backpack were allegedly stolen. Det Sgt Hill said the boy was interviewed by detectives and set to be charged with the offences.