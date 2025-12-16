James Morrison's return to the Wangaratta Festival of Jazz and Blues next year is already proving a drawcard.

Morrison will perform with the Wangaratta Symphony Orchestra at the 2026 festival, following an invitation from WSO conductor Aaron Wardle, and tickets for the 31 October concert are selling quickly.

Aaron encouraged anyone keen to see the show to snap up their tickets soon, as they are on track to sell out well before the event at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre.

Locals also have a chance to see the Wangaratta Symphony Orchestra before its jazz festival performance, at its 14 June afternoon concert 'Echoes of the Wild'.

Also at the WPACC, this program promises to create a vivid soundscape where nature's voices resonate through composers' works - from the sounds of a river making its way to the ocean in Smetana's 'The Moldau', to the cheeky chatter of magpies in Rossini's 'Overture to the Thieving Magpie', each piece conjuring a unique echo of the wild.

Tickets for both WSO performances are available via the WPACC website.