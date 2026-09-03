Social media
Home page>News>Attempted murder charges...
News

Attempted murder charges laid after Dixon Street care home fire

A 68-year-old Wangaratta man appeared in court on Thursday facing 24 charges
Bailey Zimmermann
September 3, 2026 • 06:00
Updated, September 3, 2026 • 07:02

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

News

Mungabareena Aboriginal Corporation disappointed by council's rejection of reconciliation plan

Mungabareena Aboriginal Corporation disappointed by council's rejection of reconciliation plan
Mungabareena Aboriginal Corporation disappointed by council's rejection of reconciliation plan
News

Funding surprise stirs objection

Funding surprise stirs objection
Funding surprise stirs objection
Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 2 September, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 2 September, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 2 September, 2026
News

Fundraising from the King River to Nepal

Fundraising from the King River to Nepal
Fundraising from the King River to Nepal