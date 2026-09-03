Attempted murder charges laid after Dixon Street care home fire

A Wangaratta man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly setting fire to a Wangaratta care home while four people were inside on Tuesday night. A Victoria Police spokesperson said Wangaratta Family Violence Investigation Unit detectives issued 24 charges against the 68-year-old including four counts of attempted murder, conduct endangering serious injury and arson. The Wangaratta man faced Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court on Thursday for a filing hearing, appearing from the custody dock. Charge sheets allege a family violence intervention order was breached when the accused allegedly set fire to the home and the man was charged with making threats to kill on the day of his arrest. Between July and August this year, the accused was charged with multiple breaches of a family violence intervention order by sending threatening voicemails, intending to cause apprehension or fear. Charge sheets read the fire destroyed the $500,000 home along with a Holden Captiva valued at $20,000. Defence counsel Simon O’Halloran said it was the first time his client had been in jail and he did not seek to be released. The court heard the man was allegedly wanted on warrant due to a previous no appearance in court. Magistrate Ian Watkins remanded the man in custody to return to Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court on 10 December. The police spokesperson said it’s alleged the man entered the Dixon Street care home with a jerry can and started a fire about 11pm. “A staff member and three residents were inside at the time and managed to self-evacuate,” they said. An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said paramedics assessed and treated a man in his 60s at the scene and transported him to Northeast Health Wangaratta in a serious condition with upper body injuries. Following the incident police searched the area and found the alleged arsonist on Wangaratta-Yarrawonga Road about 2:40am Wednesday morning. He was taken into custody and would be charged later that day.