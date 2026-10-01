Auditions begin this weekend for 'The Shape of Things'

Auditions for the Wangaratta Players Theatre Company production 'The Shape of Things' by Neil LaBute and directed by Lexi Aivaliotis and Shelley Bovenkamp will be held on October 3, 5 and 8 at the Stage Door Theatre 4D Evans Street Wangaratta. 'The Shape of Things' has been described as a cynical social drama which exposes the ugliest and sometimes most uncomfortable side of human nature amid the interaction of two couples. As the relationships between all four characters, university students of various ages, become increasingly tangled, what begins as friendship, attraction and curiosity develops into a disturbing exploration of love, loyalty, jealousy, self-transformation and the desire to reshape another person. Characters can range between 25 and 30 but the directors are open to everyone as university students can vary quite considerably. Auditions will be held on Saturday 3 October from 2pm, Monday 5 October 6.30pm-8.30pm, with group call backs on Thursday 8 October 6.30pm-8.30pm. An information session will also be held on 3 October starting at 1pm for anyone interested in all aspects of theatre production rather than just a role on stage. The play is scheduled to be performed from 12-21 February 2027. Rehearsals will be held Wednesday nights and Saturdays (there can be some flexibility). For more information on auditions visit the Wangaratta Facebook page.