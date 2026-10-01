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Auditions begin this weekend for 'The Shape of Things'

<p>TIME TO STEP UP: Directors (from left) Shelley Bovenkamp and Lexi Aivaliotis are taking on the modern drama The Shape of Things at the Wangaratta Players Theatre Company to be performed in February 2027, with auditions to be held on 3, 5 and 8 October.</p>\\n
<p>TIME TO STEP UP: Directors (from left) Shelley Bovenkamp and Lexi Aivaliotis are taking on the modern drama The Shape of Things at the Wangaratta Players Theatre Company to be performed in February 2027, with auditions to be held on 3, 5 and 8 October.</p>\\n

TIME TO STEP UP: Directors (from left) Shelley Bovenkamp and Lexi Aivaliotis are taking on the modern drama The Shape of Things at the Wangaratta Players Theatre Company to be performed in February 2027, with auditions to be held on 3, 5 and 8 October.

Auditions open for the Wangaratta Players Theatre Company production 'The Shape of Things'
Shane Douthie
October 1, 2026 • 02:00

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Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026