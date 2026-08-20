Victoria’s energy safety regulator has launched legal action against AusNet filing 22 charges over allegations it failed to manage known safety risks from low-hanging transmission lines across 18 locations, including in Whitlands and Barwite.

Energy Safe Victoria (ESV) accuses AusNet of failing to notify affected landholders about low-clearance transmission lines on their properties and how to operate safely around them.

ESV alleges the power company was aware of the dangerous spans for up to 18 months before taking action.

The prosecution relates to 21 specific transmission spans identified in early 2023 as having potentially serious clearance issues. Among the locations cited in the charges are property spans in Whitlands, within the Rural City of Wangaratta, and nearby Barwite in the Mansfield Shire.

Other locations were also cited in Sandy Creek, Corryong, Gundowring and Tallangatta South.

Of the 22 charges, 21 allege AusNet failed to notify affected landowners and occupiers about these spans, while one alleges it failed to maintain an adequate system for recording those notifications.

The investigation was initially launched in March 2022 after community members reported low-hanging lines on their properties.

At the time of the alleged offences, a breach of general duties under the Act carried a maximum corporate penalty of $288,465 per charge.

In a statement responding to the charges, an AusNet spokesperson said the matter relates to AusNet’s historical engagement practices with landowners on how to operate safely around older, lower-clearance transmission lines.

“The safety of landholders who host critical electricity transmission infrastructure is a top priority for AusNet,” they said.

“Moving forward we will continue to work closely with Energy Safe Victoria and landholders to manage the safety and reliability of the transmission network.”

ESV allege the low-hanging power lines relevant to the charges were older assets designed and constructed under different standards than apply to new transmission lines today.

The matter is listed for a first mention at the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on 19 November 2026.