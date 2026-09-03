Award supports Singapore study trip for WHS principal

Wangaratta High School executive principal Dave Armstrong will travel to Singapore in November on a study tour, after taking out the Victorian Association of State Secondary Principals' (VASSP) Professional Learning Award. Mr Armstrong's $3000 study scholarship was presented at the recent conference dinner for VASSP, a professional advocacy and development organisation which supports secondary principals in the state system. Presented by Bank First, the award supports public school leaders driving future-focused learning, and recognised Mr Armstrong's work in advocacy and support roles across Victoria, centred on the use of artificial intelligence in school leadership. "I've been looking at how leaders can use generative AI to amplify its impact, and have spoken at a wide range of forums, including VASSP leadership forums, a state principals conference, and on visits to schools," he said. Mr Armstrong said Wangaratta High School was a Victorian Department of Education pilot school for use of generative AI to support teachers, which had opened up further opportunities for leadership. The executive principal has built software aimed at leading AI in schools, which is made available via the Wangaratta High School website and is designed to support leaders and save teachers' time. He also speaks to school leaders about these tools, how to use them, and the mindset required for effective use of AI, which he views as "an overly enthusiastic work experience student". "It's about critical thinking, determining what you want to achieve, and using it with a fairly strong critical lens," Mr Armstrong said. "For us as leaders and educators, we've got to have experienced, and have used and made mistakes with this technology ourselves. "If I was CEO of a shoe company, I'd need to be across trends and need to know what's happening in the footwear industry, and it's the same with technology in the education space. "One thing I pay very close attention to is 'tech-lash' (defined by the Oxford Dictionary as 'a strong and widespread negative reaction to the far-reaching power and influence of large technology companies'). "Some people have justifiable concerns, which is why it's important to learn to use that critical lens," he said. VASSP president Belinda Hudak said of Mr Armstrong in the association's recent newsletter: "Dave continues to be a respected voice in the education sector, supporting school leaders to understand and respond to the opportunities, challenges and implications of artificial intelligence in schools. "His contribution to this important conversation reflects both his expertise and his commitment to supporting the profession." Mr Armstrong said through his trip to Singapore at the start of November, he would explore the use of AI in education, where it has been embraced at a much faster rate than in Australia, and then bring his knowledge back to benefit Victorian schools. "It will assist in Wangaratta and beyond," he said. Mr Armstrong is currently in his fifth year of principalship at Wangaratta High School, having commenced in March 2022. He said the school had a strong, consistent improvement agenda, both through physical works such as the $11.7 million building redevelopment currently under way at the campus, and through the development of leadership to support students.