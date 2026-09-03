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New Queen of Norway has Wangaratta ties

<p>BRUSH WITH FAME: Wangaratta High School\\'s Paul Scholes (top left) was pictured in a 2001 New Idea spread about the royal marriage.</p>\\n
<p>BRUSH WITH FAME: Wangaratta High School\\'s Paul Scholes (top left) was pictured in a 2001 New Idea spread about the royal marriage.</p>\\n

BRUSH WITH FAME: Wangaratta High School's Paul Scholes (top left) was pictured in a 2001 New Idea spread about the royal marriage.

Local link to newly-crowned Queen of Norway.
Simone Kerwin
September 3, 2026 • 06:00

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