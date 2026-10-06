Bald Archy to touch down in Violet Town

North East art lovers can get a taste of the satirical, and the prestigious, with both the Archibald Prize 2026 and the Bald Archy Prize being exhibited in the region this month. Violet Town is set to welcome Australia’s famously irreverent Bald Archy Prize, a national touring exhibition presented by the Museum of the Riverina, from 17 October to 15 November at Violet Town Community Hall. The 2026 Bald Archy Prize touring exhibition brings together satirical portraits of prominent Australians, celebrating humour, parody and caricature. Created in 1994 by Peter Batey OAM, the Bald Archy was established as a cheeky counterpoint to Australia’s prestigious Archibald Prize, The Bald Archy Prize. Australia’s premier satirical art prize is judged by Professor Maude Cockatoo, the world’s only avian art critic. It celebrates the lighter side of art and the larrikin Australian spirit, portraits that will make you think, make you talk and most of all make you laugh. And this year, the timing couldn’t be better. For 16 days, from 17 October to 15 November, the Bald Archy in Violet Town and the Archibald Prize 2026 at Shepparton Art Museum (SAM) will be running concurrently, offering visitors to the region the unusual opportunity to experience both sides of the “Archy” story. The Archibald, Australia’s oldest and most prestigious portrait prize, is making its only Victorian stop at SAM, while just down the road in Violet Town, the Bald Archy is bringing its distinctly irreverent take on portraiture to a regional community hall. After more than three decades of touring regional communities across Australia, the Bald Archy has become a much-loved celebration of Australian humour, bringing art out of the traditional gallery setting and directly into local communities. For Violet Town, hosting the exhibition is both an exciting cultural opportunity and a chance to showcase the town’s own distinctive character. Organisers of the Violet Town exhibition said Bald Archy is all about satire and not taking ourselves too seriously, and that fits perfectly with the character of Violet Town and regional Australia. Visitors can expect a colourful and often surprising collection of parody portraits of well-known Australians - works designed to make audiences laugh, think and perhaps see familiar faces in a completely different light. There will be plenty more to discover while the Bald Archy is in town, with the main street of Violet Town being an eclectic experience of art, food, healing, music and niche retail experiences. Tickets will be available at the door, or you can book online at www.sovamp.com.