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Bald Archy to touch down in Violet Town

<p>READY FOR ACTION: Helena Gibson (Aunty Baldy), co-coordinator of the Bald Archy Violet Town exhibition, with some of the delightful cockatoo characters lovingly created by members of Violet Town Community House. The exhibition\\u2019s famously unconventional judge is Maude the Cockatoo, who casts her discerning eye over the artworks and selects the winner. They will soon be perched among the trees, ready to welcome visitors to the exhibition. PHOTO: Serana Hunt-Hughes</p>\\n
<p>READY FOR ACTION: Helena Gibson (Aunty Baldy), co-coordinator of the Bald Archy Violet Town exhibition, with some of the delightful cockatoo characters lovingly created by members of Violet Town Community House. The exhibition\\u2019s famously unconventional judge is Maude the Cockatoo, who casts her discerning eye over the artworks and selects the winner. They will soon be perched among the trees, ready to welcome visitors to the exhibition. PHOTO: Serana Hunt-Hughes</p>\\n

READY FOR ACTION: Helena Gibson (Aunty Baldy), co-coordinator of the Bald Archy Violet Town exhibition, with some of the delightful cockatoo characters lovingly created by members of Violet Town Community House. The exhibition’s famously unconventional judge is Maude the Cockatoo, who casts her discerning eye over the artworks and selects the winner. They will soon be perched among the trees, ready to welcome visitors to the exhibition. PHOTO: Serana Hunt-Hughes

Violet Town gets ready to welcome Australia’s famously irreverent Bald Archy Prize.
Wangaratta Chronicle
October 6, 2026 • 01:00

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