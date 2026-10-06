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Bubbles, dancing, music and connection at fifth festival

<p>CELEBRATING COMMUNITY CONNECTION: Yoshani De Silva, Tegan Allen (with dog Ethel), Jo Howell, Eileen Sidell and Bek Nash-Webster are excited about the fifth Grit and Resilience Festival, to be held in the King George Gardens on Saturday. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin </p>\\n
<p>CELEBRATING COMMUNITY CONNECTION: Yoshani De Silva, Tegan Allen (with dog Ethel), Jo Howell, Eileen Sidell and Bek Nash-Webster are excited about the fifth Grit and Resilience Festival, to be held in the King George Gardens on Saturday. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin </p>\\n

CELEBRATING COMMUNITY CONNECTION: Yoshani De Silva, Tegan Allen (with dog Ethel), Jo Howell, Eileen Sidell and Bek Nash-Webster are excited about the fifth Grit and Resilience Festival, to be held in the King George Gardens on Saturday. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin

Celebrating connection and supporting wellbeing at Grit and Resilience Festival.
Simone Kerwin
October 6, 2026 • 05:00

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