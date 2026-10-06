Bubbles, dancing, music and connection at fifth festival

All is in readiness for Saturday's fifth Grit and Resilience Festival in Wangaratta's King George Gardens. 'Together We Thrive' is the theme of the festival, which will run from 4pm to 6.30pm on Saturday 10 October. Held to mark World Mental Health Day, the event aims to celebrate the role of connection, inclusion and belonging in supporting wellbeing. It will feature live music, cultural performances, and a range of fun activities for all ages, with information available at stalls manned by local support services. There will also be a Latin-inspired stilt performance by Diaspora Performance, featuring Santiago 'Zanquiago' Vergara and his fellow performers Pao Sanchez and Naty Cuervo. This will be followed by a lively Latin dance workshop, encouraging people of all ages and abilities to move to the music. Santiago's Wangaratta performance comes the day before he attempts a Guinness World Record title at the Melbourne Marathon. He is aiming to complete the full 42.195km marathon on stilts, building on his effort in April's Ballarat Half Marathon, which he completed on 90cm stilts in two hours and 34 minutes, also as part of a Guinness World Record attempt. Santiago is fundraising for Special Olympics Australia, using his record attempt as an opportunity to support people with intellectual disabilities and autism through sport. Elsewhere throughout the gardens during Saturday's festival, there will be music from Galen Catholic College students, Sri Lankan dancing and community drumming performances, as well as free henna, bubbles and facepainting, food trucks and coffee, and free ice-cream and fruit. Locals are encouraged to come along and enjoy the atmosphere of the fifth Grit and Resilience Festival.