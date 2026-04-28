The Holy Trinity Cathedral will be enveloped in the blissful chorus of the Willis pipe organ this Friday evening when acclaimed organist Christopher Cook takes to the instrument.

On Friday, 1 May, the audience will be treated to an hour of classical organ playing, featuring the works of distinguished composers Elgar, Walton, Bach, Howells and Franck.

Dean Neil Hicks of the Holy Trinity Cathedral said the organ concert offers a glimpse into the unique, engineered sound of the pipe organ.

“The organ is an instrument of tonal and constructional excellence,” Dean Hicks said.

“Every one of those pipes, every one of those ranks, every organ builder [produce] different combinations of metal, different ways of voicing them.

“They have an individual voice print.”

The restored Willis pipe organ in the Holy Trinity Cathedral is the largest of its kind in North East Victoria and carries great significance in our region, according to the National Trust.

This instrument is a three-manual (keyboard) organ comprising 38 speaking stops and over 3500 pipes.

Built by leading organ builder Henry Willis III in 1922, it was purchased by the cathedral from a church in Ireland in 1992 and underwent restoration to replace the cathedral’s existing primary instrument.

Utilising casework from an earlier organ at the cathedral built in the late 17th century, it retained all of its original pipework, windchests and wind system, making this instrument truly one-of-a-kind.

However, to accommodate its new location, the original tubular-pneumatic action was updated to electro-pneumatic action.

Dean Hicks described the organ as somewhat of a “mini orchestra”.

“There are different sounds you can incorporate, because pipe organs, to some degree, can mimic other instruments,” he said.

“They like to call the stops their ‘flute’, because air [is] blowing across it.

“They also have what are called reed stops… [like] clarinets and oboes [which have] got little reeds in them that vibrate.”

When the organist combines these ranks, the output is a distinctive and harmonic roar of sounds.

“Every organist manages to find some combination of the ranks of pipes,” Dean Hicks said.

“They can play the same piece of music two or three times and it ends up being slightly different, just because of the way in which they combine different sounds.”

Mr Cook has performed concerts across the UK, Europe and Australia, as soloist and accompanying choral groups.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for concessioners and free for under 14s - pay at the door.

All funds raised will contribute toward the Friends of the Holy Trinity Cathedral.

What's On In Brief

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St Michael's Artisans' Market in May

The popular Artisans' Market to be held in the grounds of St Michael's Church, West Wangaratta on Saturday, 2 May already has about 30 stallholders and has room for more.

The pre-Mother's Day market always has a feast of gift ideas, delicious home-baked sweet treats and a barbecue to enjoy.

Anyone interested in having a stall is welcome to call Dianne Phillips on 0412-748 627.

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Cliché fashion afternoon on Monday

The Anglican ladies are inviting you to an afternoon of fashion and fellowship on Monday, 4 May from 2pm at Purbrick Hall on the Docker and Ovens St.

Ladies are welcome to come along and have a great afternoon checking out the new fashions as well as having a demonstration from Cliché of what goes with what.

You can also try on clothes and watch others as they model their choices, and of course, you don't have to buy unless you would like to.

Following the closure of Millers, Katie's, Rivers, Reality, and others, this is a great opportunity to check out clothing without leaving Wangaratta.

Entry is $10 and there is a door prize, there is also a raffle and of course a delightful afternoon tea

For more information, contact Joan McKenzie 0409 537 853.

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Sip, savour and socialise at Baddaginnie Jubilee Hall

Baddaginnie Jubilee Hall will come alive on Friday, 8 May for the second annual Sip, Savour and Socialise event, a relaxed evening celebrating the best food, drink and artisan produce from North East Victoria.

Hosted by Baddaginnie Community Inc, the event will showcase 12 local stallholders, including returning favourites Baileys of Glenrowan, John Gehrig Wines, Pavlos Catering, Samaria Rose Farm and Brezel Mädle, alongside new faces such as Emme Mac Black Coffee (Molyullah), Pedal Slowly Brewhouse (Wangaratta), Saffron Gramophone Wines (Benalla) and Swiftcrest Distillery (Mansfield).

Visitors can sample and purchase wine, beer, spirits, coffee, cheese, baked goods, flowers and more, all produced locally.

The event falls on the Friday before Mother’s Day, making it a perfect opportunity for last‑minute gifts or a casual night out with friends.

Entry is free, with a gold‑coin donation encouraged for prize draws on the night.

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Tinderella comes to Cheshunt Hall

A laugh-out-loud cabaret hit from the border is heading to the King Valley, with Tinderella and the Eight Unique Uses of Tinder lighting up Cheshunt Hall on Friday, 8 May.

Created and performed by Albury/Wodonga artist Alyce Fisher, Tinderella is a one-woman comedy cabaret drawing on real-life dating app experiences in regional Australia.

The 50‑minute, adults-only show blends sharp storytelling with mockumentary film, a tongue‑in‑cheek “TIT Talk”, audience interaction and plenty of heart.

Presented by King Valley Arts, the evening offers relaxed cabaret-style seating, with doors open from 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

Audiences are welcome to bring their own drinks and nibbles and settle in for a funny, frank and relatable night out.

Suited for ages over 18, the show is perfect for comedy and cabaret lovers and anyone who’s navigated the modern dating world or is curious about it.

Tickets are available at https://events.humanitix.com/tinderella-cheshunt-hall and for more information, contact Suz Christison on 0428 298 052.

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Treasures with tunes set to bring Moyhu together

Moyhu will buzz with activity on Saturday, 9 May, when Treasures with Tunes: Bringing Moyhu Together delivers a full day of bargains, music and family fun.

Supported by a Rural City of Wangaratta Community Sponsorship Grant, the event is delivered by the King River and District Fishing Club for the benefit of the whole community.

Festivities begin with a town-wide garage sale from 8am to noon, with car-boot stalls and bargain hunting guided by $2 maps available at the Moyhu Recreation Reserve.

From midday, live music by the Snow Road Troopers will set the tone, alongside food stalls, coffee, a licensed bar and a range of community group displays.

Families can enjoy free face painting, a jumping castle and a bucking bull, making it a true all-ages celebration.

All proceeds raised will be reinvested back into the Moyhu community.

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Winton Festival of Speed 2026

Tickets are on sale for the Winton Festival of Speed 2026, with more than 300 historically significant race cars expected to front at the rural circuit from 24 to 26 July.

Confirmed categories appearing at WFOS26 are Group N Historic Touring Cars (Under and Over 2 Litre), Heritage Touring Cars including Groups C & A, Group S Sports Cars, Formula Ford, MGs and Invited British, Alfa Romeo Racing, Porsche 944 Challenge and BMW E30 Racing.

Additionally, Super Sprint classes have been expanded inviting 5 Litre Touring Cars, V8Brutes, Auscars, GT Cars up to 2010, Touring Car Tributes and Touring Car Legends, while facilitating the inaugural running of The Fitzy Cup, a Porsche-focused category celebrating the legacy of Peter Fitzgerald.

Entries are also open, and all interested competitors with an eligible vehicle are encouraged to register via Motorsport Australia Event Entry.

Tickets are available via Humanitix, with single-day general admission passes available from $30.

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Ruins in Reverse exhibition at Wangaratta Art Gallery

Carly Fischer's exhibition 'Ruins in Reverse' is on display at the Wangaratta Art Gallery in Gallery 2 until 14 June.

Ruins in Reverse is a sculptural and sound-based installation inspired by the former Beechworth Asylum and Ms Fischer's great-grandmother’s 50-year life spent institutionalised for 'talking to the furniture'.

The work explores the idea of shifting between realities, uncovering forgotten fragments that blur past and present.

Tracing the architectural features of the asylum buildings, Ruins in Reverse captures its physical and acoustic resonance.

Drawing on histories of architecture, institutions, geology, and mining connected to Beechworth, Ms Fischer’s recordings, research and impressions are reassembled into 'architectural assemblages' that merge sound and sculpture, material and context, creating an immersive reflection on memory and place.

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Affording Truth exhibition at Wangaratta Art Gallery

Exhibition 'Affording Truth' explores how people perceive and navigate truth in an era of global uncertainty, using the framework of affordances - the qualities of objects or environments that suggest or enable particular actions and interactions.

The exhibition presents new and existing work by 14 artists from across the country who interrogate this increasingly muddy space.

The exhibition will be on display in Art Gallery 1 of the Wangaratta Art Gallery until 21 June.

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