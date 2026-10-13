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Ben standing for Greens in Ovens Valley

<p>IN THE RACE: Ben Gilbert is the Greens\\' candidate for Ovens Valley in the Victorian state election.</p>\\n
<p>IN THE RACE: Ben Gilbert is the Greens\\' candidate for Ovens Valley in the Victorian state election.</p>\\n

IN THE RACE: Ben Gilbert is the Greens' candidate for Ovens Valley in the Victorian state election.

Candidate concerned by climate crisis
Jeff Zeuschner
October 13, 2026 • 05:00

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