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Devils back with a win, Lakers’ title defense off to hot start

<p>DIVING EFFORT: Hugh Spring reaches out to make it into his crease, but not before the bails went flying. PHOTOS: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n
<p>DIVING EFFORT: Hugh Spring reaches out to make it into his crease, but not before the bails went flying. PHOTOS: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n

DIVING EFFORT: Hugh Spring reaches out to make it into his crease, but not before the bails went flying. PHOTOS: Melissa Beattie

Delatite, Yarrawonga Mulwala and Benalla start new campaigns in style
Bailey Zimmermann
October 11, 2026 • 04:00

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