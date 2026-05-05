Community housing organisation, Beyond Housing, has welcomed the state government’s commitment to build 7000 extra social housing properties over the next decade.

The Victorian government has announced the upcoming state budget would include an initial $860 million investment in social housing, with more funding expected later to meet the target.

Beyond Housing CEO Celia Adams said she was encouraged to see significant investment in social housing and eagerly anticipated further details about the commitment.

“Social housing is the best line of defence against homelessness, so it is pleasing to see the Victorian government making such a considerable investment in it,” she said.

“We’re very eager to see rural and regional communities receive a good portion of these houses, as the cost of living and fuel crisis have made the need for affordable housing in these areas greater than ever before.”

Substantially more investment is still needed to meet the recommendations of peak homelessness bodies, with both the Community Housing Industry Association Victoria (CHIA Vic) and the Council to Homeless Persons (CHP) recommending building 60,000 new social houses in Victoria over the next 10 to 15 years.

Beyond Housing is set to deliver more than 300 new social housing dwellings across the Goulburn Valley and Ovens Murray region by the end of 2027.

However, these properties are primarily funded by philanthropic donations and would only house five per cent of the people waiting for social housing in the region.

Ms Adams said it was also important to invest in support services for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

“People experiencing homelessness often face other challenges, such as mental health issues, trauma, and chronic illness,” she said.

“Providing people with secure housing is the first step to helping them address these challenges, but we also need to ensure there are programs and support in place to help them grow and thrive.”