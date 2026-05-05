Wangaratta Tech School is steadily taking shape, in readiness for its opening next term.

Located in Cusack Street at the Northern Victoria Institute of TAFE Wangaratta campus, the new school will provide an immersive STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) learning experience for students from local partner secondary schools.

By delivering STEM learning programs to 9000 secondary students from 23 schools across the region, in a state-of-the-art learning environment, it aims to inspire young people to pursue STEM study and career pathways.

Students will have the chance to explore future career pathways in STEM jobs that align with local businesses and industry, such as health, agriculture, clean energy, sustainability and artificial intelligence.

The Wangaratta campus is one of six new tech schools being rolled out across Victoria.

One of these opened in Frankston last year, and the others - Dandenong, South West, Hume and Brimbank - are also on track to open in term three.

Member for Northern Victoria Jaclyn Symes said the new STEM centres of excellence for secondary school students would ensure that more young Victorians could choose the best study and career pathways for them.

"Nothing is more important than our children's future," she said.

"Tech schools help local students stay ahead of the game, giving them access to industry-standard technologies for STEM learning, closer to home."